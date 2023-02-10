Cristian Stellini confident Fraser Forster can step into shoes of Hugo Lloris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristian Stellini confident Fraser Forster can step into shoes of Hugo Lloris

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 9.01am
Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster will deputise for Hugo Lloris at Leicester (David Davies/PA)
Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster will deputise for Hugo Lloris at Leicester (David Davies/PA)

Tottenham assistant Cristian Stellini has complete trust in Fraser Forster ahead of his extended spell in the first-team.

Ex-Celtic and Southampton goalkeeper Forster will take the place of injured Hugo Lloris for Saturday’s trip to Leicester and could remain between the posts until April.

Lloris is currently sidelined with a knee injury that will keep him out for “five to seven weeks” but Stellini has no concerns over Forster, 34, being thrown into a busy period where Tottenham play in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

“I like Fraser like a man because he is a very good man,” he said.

“His behaviour in this season was perfect. Every day he pushes himself to train really hard and with this behaviour he pushes Hugo to train very hard.

“He is a great man before a great goalkeeper because we don’t have to forgot we are men before we are player.

“I like Fraser. The difference between Hugo is we start to think physically. He (Fraser) is a keeper perfect for the Premier League style, for the type of game we are going to play in the Premier League and he uses both feet when he plays with the ball.

“So, it will be interesting to see him for some weeks to play with us. We trust in him, we completely trust in him.”

The injuries to Lloris and Yves Bissouma, who will have surgery on a stress fracture to his left ankle on Friday, occur at a bad time with Tottenham set to play nine fixtures during the next five weeks.

Spurs resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday and Stellini hinted their team selection at Leicester could be dictated by the midweek trip to AC Milan.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended for the San Siro clash, which could result in Rodrigo Bentancur being rested on Saturday.

Stellini added: “Maybe we have to consider that next week is a week in which we have to play three games.

“You have to think about the whole week, so AC Milan we have to play and then we have another tough game at home against West Ham.

“Yes of course you think about this but the most important thing is the next step, the next game. We pick every time the team that we think is best to win the next game and prepare the team for the whole week.”

Cristian Romero will sit out the Leicester match following his red card on Sunday.

It will mean no rest for Eric Dier, who looked back to his best during the 1-0 win over Manchester City and notably celebrated a block against Julian Alvaraz during an outstanding display.

Spurs number two Stellini was quick to defend the centre-back though, he insisted: “Everyone has some moments with problems. They are men, they are not robots.

“This season in particular, for many teams in particular, we are not the only team that sometimes the performances of some players can drop a bit.

“It’s normal. They are not robots, so Eric Dier is back. Eric Dier played some great games because it was not only this game he played very well. Also in Manchester he played a great game, in Fulham he played a great game, so is a big time that Eric Dier is back.”

