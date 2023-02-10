Andy Farrell hopeful Dublin crowd can inspire Ireland to victory over France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Farrell hopeful Dublin crowd can inspire Ireland to victory over France

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 9.02am
Andy Farrell is yet to beat France as Ireland head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andy Farrell is yet to beat France as Ireland head coach (Joe Giddens/PA)

Andy Farrell hopes a partisan Dublin crowd can turn the tables on France and drag Ireland through difficult moments during Saturday’s potential Guinness Six Nations title decider.

Farrell’s men felt the full force of a raucous Stade de France this time last year as French fans spurred on their side to a thrilling 30-24 win which paved the way for Grand Slam glory.

A sold-out Aviva Stadium awaits Les Bleus this weekend when the world’s top two teams collide in a mouthwatering encounter.

A raucous Stade de France crowd spurred France on to victory over Ireland a year ago
A raucous Stade de France crowd spurred France on to victory over Ireland a year ago (Adam Davy/PA)

Head coach Farrell has urged home supporters to help Ireland end a three-match losing streak against Fabien Galthie’s in-form visitors but acknowledges his players are responsible for igniting the atmosphere on the terraces.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” he said, speaking of the need to bring the crowd into the game. “It’s a package, isn’t it?

“It’s everyone who comes to the game buying into it and we’re a part of that package.

“Obviously everyone wants to start well and start strongly, and it’s something that we’ve done pretty well.

“But things ain’t going to go all according to plan when two good teams are going at it.

“So therefore it isn’t just getting them behind us and getting excited through the good times, it’s also making sure that the fans feel where we’re at in the game as well and try and drag us through because it’s certainly what our players felt last year in France.”

France are the only visiting side to triumph in Dublin during Farrell’s tenure – a 15-13 victory in 2021 when spectators were absent due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ireland’s plans this time around have been disrupted by the loss of influential hooker Dan Sheehan to a hamstring issue, resulting in a start for Ulster’s Rob Herring.

Dan Sheehan, right, is the fourth Irish player to have sustained a hamstring injury in the past fortnight
Dan Sheehan, right, is the fourth Irish player to have sustained a hamstring injury in the past fortnight (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sheehan is the fourth Irish player to have injured that specific muscle in the past fortnight following similar problems for Ronan Kelleher, who will be back on the bench on Saturday, Cian Healy and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Farrell’s medical team are investigating a possible link between the causes of the injuries.

“When you’ve four of something that’s pretty similar there’s a chance that there’s a theme there,” he said.

“So it’s something that we’re looking into obviously, but it’s full steam ahead as far as the job in hand from here on in for us.”

France extended their winning run to a record 14 games with a stuttering 29-24 victory over Italy on the opening weekend, while Ireland blitzed Wales 34-10.

Farrell, who is braced for the unchanged World Cup hosts to be back at their formidable best, believes his team have improved since the sides met 12 months ago.

“We’ll see – we certainly think we have,” he said.

“We nearly got there in Paris last year but nearly is not quite good enough, so therefore lessons learned.

“I think they’re well documented as far as being ourselves and taking our game to them.

“Transferring that to the field is obviously the aim but the French are going to have a big say in that as well. I expect France to be at their best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
2
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
9
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
10
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee

More from The Courier

Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Perth Harbour.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
One of The Mantuary's free haircut vouchers in Dundee. Image: The Mantuary
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Neil Stewart's Route Map illustrates his journey through Scotland. Image: Neil Stewart.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Charlie Dore, right, is joined on her latest album and tour by long-time cohort Julian Littman.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented