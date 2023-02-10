Stephen Robinson: Beating Celtic is ‘not an impossible task’ for St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Robinson: Beating Celtic is ‘not an impossible task’ for St Mirren

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 12.05pm
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is looking for a cup shock at Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is looking for a cup shock at Celtic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Robinson insists it is “not an impossible task” for St Mirren to beat Celtic in Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Parkhead.

Saints are the only Scottish team to defeat the Hoops this season, with a 2-0 win in Paisley in September, but they also lost 4-0 in the league at Parkhead last month.

The Buddies are also the last domestic side to overcome Celtic in the east end of Glasgow, having secured a 2-1 victory in January 2021, but Robinson will travel to Parkhead believing a cup shock is possible.

“I believe we have players who can cause Celtic problems,” said the Northern Irishman, who will be without defender Richard Tait for between six to eight weeks as he faces groin surgery on Saturday.

“Every manager knows it is a tough task, especially at Celtic Park. They have a lot of talent in the side, play with incredible energy, but we have matched that before.

“We need to be at the top of our game, every single player needs to play at the top of their game. We have done that before so it is certainly not an impossible task.

“A difficult one, yes, but one we have belief in. It is not like we haven’t beaten Celtic before.

“The key things that everyone knows when you play against the top sides are you need to be very organised and defend very well.

“A lot of teams change how they play when they play Celtic and Rangers away but we don’t, we keep it exactly the same so nobody has to do anything new.

“Nobody has to learn different systems, it is something we are well-versed in and we have to do it as well as we did in the home game (against Celtic).”

Tait, 33, has been out since October after going under the knife for an initial groin problem, but had a setback during his rehabilitation and is facing another long spell on the sidelines.

Robinson said: “Richard Tait is having more surgery on Saturday which again is a blow for us. We think we will lose Richard for another six to eight weeks.

“It is not the same issue but it is the same area, it is a groin problem. It is frustrating for Richard, he is a little bit down about it as well, he was on the verge of coming back.

“It is difficult, the mental side of football that everybody doesn’t see, so it is a difficult one for him, but we will be there to try to make sure he gets back as quick as possible.”

