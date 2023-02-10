Preston’s Ched Evans handed four-match ban over incident in Bristol City defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preston’s Ched Evans handed four-match ban over incident in Bristol City defeat

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 12.33pm
Preston striker Ched Evans has been handed a four-game ban for violent conduct (Adam Davy/PA)
Preston striker Ched Evans has been handed a four-game ban for violent conduct (Adam Davy/PA)

Preston striker Ched Evans has been given a four-match ban for violent conduct after being charged by the Football Association following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City.

Evans was involved in an off-the ball incident during the closing stages of the Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

“Preston North End FC’s Chedwyn Evans has been suspended for four matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship game against Bristol City FC on Saturday 4 February 2023,” the Football Association said in a statement.

“The forward’s behaviour in the 79th minute of this fixture was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video, and he subsequently denied a charge that it constitutes violent conduct.

“An independent regulatory commission found this charge to be proven during a hearing and imposed his sanction.”

Evans, Preston’s top scorer with seven goals, has had an extra game added to the usual three-match ban as he was sent off against Wigan on the opening day of the season.

The 34-year-old will miss fixtures against Burnley, Luton, Hull and Wigan.

Preston responded to news of Evans’ ban by saying: “While the club respects the decision made by the FA, on this occasion the club is both surprised and disappointed by the outcome.”

