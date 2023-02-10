Preston’s Ched Evans handed four-match ban over incident in Bristol City defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston striker Ched Evans has been given a four-match ban for violent conduct after being charged by the Football Association following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Bristol City.

Evans was involved in an off-the ball incident during the closing stages of the Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

“Preston North End FC’s Chedwyn Evans has been suspended for four matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL Championship game against Bristol City FC on Saturday 4 February 2023,” the Football Association said in a statement.

“The forward’s behaviour in the 79th minute of this fixture was not seen by the match officials at the time, but it was caught on video, and he subsequently denied a charge that it constitutes violent conduct.

“An independent regulatory commission found this charge to be proven during a hearing and imposed his sanction.”

Evans, Preston’s top scorer with seven goals, has had an extra game added to the usual three-match ban as he was sent off against Wigan on the opening day of the season.

The 34-year-old will miss fixtures against Burnley, Luton, Hull and Wigan.

Preston responded to news of Evans’ ban by saying: “While the club respects the decision made by the FA, on this occasion the club is both surprised and disappointed by the outcome.”