Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy faces up to six weeks out with ankle injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy faces four to six weeks out with an ankle injury.

Hibs revealed the former Swindon player had suffered a ligament strain after landing awkwardly during last weekend’s win over St Mirren.

The 25-year-old has not scored in 16 appearances since signing for Hibs in late August.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson told the club’s website: “This is a disappointing setback for Harry. We feel his performances have been improving recently and he was beginning to find his rhythm and form.

“The focus for him now is to return in the best possible shape to help us at the latter end of the season.”