Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy faces up to six weeks out with ankle injury By Press Association February 10 2023, 12.35pm Harry McKirdy faces up to six weeks on the sidelines (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy faces four to six weeks out with an ankle injury. Hibs revealed the former Swindon player had suffered a ligament strain after landing awkwardly during last weekend’s win over St Mirren. The 25-year-old has not scored in 16 appearances since signing for Hibs in late August. Hibs manager Lee Johnson told the club’s website: “This is a disappointing setback for Harry. We feel his performances have been improving recently and he was beginning to find his rhythm and form. “The focus for him now is to return in the best possible shape to help us at the latter end of the season.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the… 2 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 3 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 4 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 5 Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in… 6 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 7 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 8 Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm 9 Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow 10 Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee More from The Courier Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers… Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the season Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk A9 drivers face 10 days of disruption during roadworks near Pitlochry James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig East Fife Supporters Trust to set up working group to assess potential community takeover of club Dundee heroin dealer slammed by sheriff after city drug death probe EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can’t afford to get caught up in ‘backing up the win’ talk against Wales Dualling the A9: Perthshire residents fear road will never be finished Gus MacPherson: St Johnstone are restoring their stability and Callum Davidson is perfect fit for Perth club Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash The Last of Us Most Commented 1 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 2 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 3 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 4 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 7 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?