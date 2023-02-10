Arsenal draw Bayern while Chelsea face Lyon in Women’s Champions League quarters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal have been drawn against Bayern Munich while Chelsea will face Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

Euro 2022 winner and former Manchester City forward Ellen White helped conduct the draw which sees the two English teams left in the competition travel away for the first leg of their respective ties.

The Gunners finished top of Group C to set up a clash with Bayern and will be looking to progress past the quarter-finals having been knocked out at this stage by Wolfsburg last year.

Chelsea, who were runners-up in 2021, also finished top of their group to come up against current holders Lyon, who beat Barcelona 3-1 in last year’s final to secure a record eighth Champions League title.

Elsewhere, newcomers Roma take on Barcelona and PSG face Wolfsburg in the other two ties, and all quarter-finals will be played over two legs next month.

Should Arsenal win their quarter-final, they will play either PSG or Wolfsburg, while Chelsea could face Roma or Barcelona in the next round.

The final is set to take place on Saturday, June 3 in Eindhoven.