Jonson Clarke-Harris hoping to fire Peterborough to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonson Clarke-Harris hoping to fire Peterborough to promotion

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 1.19pm Updated: February 10 2023, 1.37pm
Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris is motivated to score more goals this season (Simon Marper/PA)
Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris is motivated to score more goals this season (Simon Marper/PA)

Peterborough top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is “committed to the cause” as he eyes 31 goals and promotion amidst links to other clubs in January.

The striker is League One’s top scorer with 16 this campaign as Peterborough sit three points off the play-off positions in seventh.

Despite Sunderland’s reported interest in Clarke-Harris during the January window, the Jamaica international remained at Peterborough.

“I didn’t hear anything about it so it’s not like I’ve been on my phone or looking at speculation,” he told the PA news agency.

“Until the gaffer or the chairman comes to me and says something, I’m a Peterborough United player and I’m committed to the cause.”

Posh recently re-hired Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager after sacking Grant McCann last month. 

Ferguson managed Clarke-Harris in the 2020-21 season where he scored 31 goals in League One.

Clarke-Harris said: “When Fergie was here last time we got promoted so he knows what I can do in this league.

Derby County v Peterborough United – Sky Bet League One – Pride Park Stadium
Jonson Clarke-Harris is currently League One’s top scorer with 16 goals (PA/Nigel French)

“I think it’s quite easy to get back into the routine with the boss now because he knows how to get promoted out of this league, we did it the other year, I did it with scoring 31 goals.”

The former Bristol Rovers player said he is motivated by scoring goals as he remains 15 off his record tally with 19 games left.

Clarke-Harris said: “It’s going to be hard because I’ve missed some vital chances but there is still 18, 19 games left.

“You can get one goal in every 1.5 games and you hit your target. That’s where I am, I know what it takes and I’m ready to work for it.

“It comes with confidence I feel like I’m playing really well. I’ve been scoring in recent weeks.”

Port Vale v Peterborough United – Sky Bet League One – Vale Park
Peterborough’s Ephron Mason-Clark has four goals and three assists in League One (Tim Goode/PA)

Clarke-Harris praised Peterborough’s new personnel for how they have adapted into the squad.

He said: “We’ve got (Kwame) Poku and Ephron (Mason-Clark) now who are doing one hell of a job so I’m still building a connection with them two.

“I think me and Kwarms (Poku) are at a point now where we know what each other are doing in and out of shape.”

Since joining from National League side Barnet, Mason-Clark has had seven goal involvements in the league this season.

“I think he’s been unbelievable, I think he’s a man who’s going to crack on and hopefully he goes all the way with it because as you can see he’s got a real good chance,” Clarke-Harris said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
2
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
5
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
7
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
8
Embezzler Alison Carlin appeared in a promotional video for her company Gillies and Mackay. Image: YouTube.
Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm
9
Ark Housing Association has been fined at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Shirley Breeze choked while being fed a marshmallow.
Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow
10
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee

More from The Courier

Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton (centre) celebrates with Ryan Nolan (left) and Ross Millen after sealing their place in the final. Image: SNS.
SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers…
Perth Harbour.
Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes
Financial help has become available for Dundee households suffering from fuel poverty. Image: Shutterstock
How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty
One of The Mantuary's free haircut vouchers in Dundee. Image: The Mantuary
Haircut100: Dundee barber hides vouchers for 100 free haircuts across city
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for menu, P&J, January 28 Picture shows; Butternut squash soup. U:ME. Supplied by U:ME Date; Unknown
Cooking on a Budget: Make these two filling family meals with inexpensive ingredients
Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth in January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Funding concerns after unexpected firecrackers set off at Perth's Chinese New Year event
Neil Stewart's Route Map illustrates his journey through Scotland. Image: Neil Stewart.
What's On: Scottish Artist Neil Stewart's exhibition Narrative Arks marries printmaking and sound
Charlie Dore, right, is joined on her latest album and tour by long-time cohort Julian Littman.
GIG GUIDE: Charlie Dore brings her folk-pop to Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented