Heather Knight: WPL auction a distraction but England still focused on World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Heather Knight: WPL auction a distraction but England still focused on World Cup

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 1.39pm Updated: February 10 2023, 2.13pm
Heather Knight is among those hoping to be picked up at the inaugural Women’s Premier League draft in Mumbai (Aaron Chown/PA)
Heather Knight is among those hoping to be picked up at the inaugural Women’s Premier League draft in Mumbai (Aaron Chown/PA)

Heather Knight expects Monday’s inaugural Women’s Premier League auction to turn heads during the T20 World Cup but the England captain insisted “it doesn’t need to be an elephant in the room”.

After starting their World Cup campaign against the West Indies at Paarl on Saturday, England take on Ireland on Monday in a clash that might be overshadowed by another landmark moment for women’s cricket.

Every member of England’s 15-strong squad will go under the hammer in Mumbai, and while there are only 30 overseas slots open to the 163 non-Indian applicants, those selected may get career-high pay days.

Interest is not solely limited to the players as it was announced on Friday that England head coach Jon Lewis will oversee the Lucknow franchise UP Warriorz for the tournament that runs from March 4-26.

England v South Africa – First Vitality IT20 – The Cloudfm County Ground
Heather Knight has a base price of £40,000 at the WPL auction (Adam Davy/PA)

Knight, who has entered at a base price of £40,000, admitted there is no use ignoring the topic but is confident England will keep their minds focused on the task at hand in South Africa in the coming days.

“It would be naive to think it isn’t a slight distraction,” Knight said. “It’s on everyone’s minds.

“We had a chat about it (on Friday morning) and I think talking about it is a really healthy thing, it doesn’t need to be an elephant in the room.

“How we manage it as individuals is very important. For us as a group, we’re going to be really open, try and talk about it and just see it as a bonus and know that each individual player’s worth in the England team will not change depending on what happens.

“It’s something we’re having to get used to as cricketers as the landscape changes a lot and more drafts and more options come into the game.”

Some of England’s players may know whether they have been bought by one of the five teams before the match against Ireland and Knight does not intend to stand in their way of finding out.

“There might be a chance there’s some stuff beforehand and it’s just going to be up to individuals to decide whether they want to know or not and respecting team-mates and what they want to do,” she added.

Knight has had six stitches in her lip, the result of a fielding mishap in this week’s warm-up against South Africa, but confirmed she and Alice Capsey, who has recently returned to action after a dislocated shoulder, will be available to face the Windies.

England debuted a more attacking philosophy when they clean swept the Windies in eight white-ball matches in the Caribbean before Christmas, although the hosts were without several experienced players.

The Windies appear a stronger outfit now against an England side that lost their tournament opener in 2020 and the 50-over equivalent last year and in 2017.

Alice Capsey is available for England's opening T20 World Cup match against the West Indies (Will Matthews/PA)
Alice Capsey is available for England’s opening T20 World Cup match against the West Indies (Will Matthews/PA)

“We want to start fast, hit the ground running and really almost go over the top in how we want to do things,” Knight said. “We certainly won’t be underestimating the West Indies.

“They’re a dangerous side on their day and I think if we can start really well against them and try and bring back memories of that tour in the West Indies, that’s going to be really important.”

England’s opening defeat in 2020 came back to haunt them as a semi-final washout meant India progressed by virtue of topping their group, although there are reserve days for knockout matches this time.

Asked whether England’s recent disappointment in major tournaments spurs her on, Knight said: “They do in training and in your preparation for the tournaments. They give you learnings about how you can be better.

“But it can be a bit unhealthy to have that sort of mentality. I think it’s really important to focus on what we do really well and how we want to do things.

“We have that freshness and fearlessness of the young players but also, in tournament cricket, you want those experienced players that know how to win matches. We have a really nice blend there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
6
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision
4

More from The Courier

Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
Sarah Smith author of Hear No Evil.
BOOKS: Sarah Smith's Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in…
Stakes in the ground show where the new lights will be placed at South Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lights being installed in Perth park after 'safety concerns'
Laughing in lockdown - Laughter Yoga was one of the online initiatives flatmates Sally Reid and Lesley Hart got up to during the darker days of Covid restrictions.
LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid

Editor's Picks

Most Commented