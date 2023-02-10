West Ham fans warned about homophobic chanting ahead of Chelsea clash By Press Association February 10 2023, 1.59pm West Ham host Chelsea on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Ham supporters have been warned against homophobic chanting ahead of the visit of Chelsea. It was announced last month that clubs could now be charged by the Football Association if their fans sing the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant. Jo Bailey, co-chair of Pride of Irons, the official West Ham LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, explained how offensive the chant is in an open letter to supporters. She said: “Supporters often say ‘oh the Chelsea rent boy chant, it’s just a bit of banter’. Well, that chant demeans fans. “Think of it as an insult like the term ‘you’re so gay’, meaning you’re a lesser person than I am. “The chant means LGBTQ+ people are less than non LGBTQ+ people. Once you break it down then supporters realise why it’s an awful and ridiculous chant. “Not many people know that homophobic chanting is a hate crime and we will be working with the club and police to ensure that offending supporters are dealt with appropriately.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 6 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the… 4 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath 7 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 8 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 9 Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… 10 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 4 More from The Courier RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt... Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect BOOKS: Sarah Smith's Hear No Evil gives a voice to a deaf woman in… Lights being installed in Perth park after 'safety concerns' LESLEY HART: My Sherlock Holmes play was inspired by living with Sally Reid Editor's Picks Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Forfar Athletic as Ray McKinnon’s ‘hard work plus fun’ blueprint inspires high-flying Loons Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of hypothermia Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes Most Commented 1 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 2 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 3 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 4 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 7 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain