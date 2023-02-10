Pep Guardiola ‘convinced’ of Man City’s innocence over alleged rule breaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola ‘convinced’ of Man City’s innocence over alleged rule breaches

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.06pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA).
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed confidence in the club’s position after they were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules this week.

Guardiola has previously said he would leave the club if accusations they had broken the rules were proved true.

City previously had a European competition ban for breaching UEFA’s FFP regulations overturned following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2020.

The new charges relate to a nine-year period from 2009.

Guardiola said: “My first thought is we’ve already been condemned, as happened with UEFA. We had accusations. The club proved we were completely innocent. You know what side I am on.”

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference ahead of facing Aston Villa this weekend, further criticised some outside parties for being quick to pass judgement.

He said: “We are lucky we live in a country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It seems like we have already been sentenced.

“What is going to happen, I don’t know. We think we have good lawyers and I know we are going to defend our position.”

Guardiola claimed his players will not be affected by the matter.

He said: “We have trained like normal to try to beat Aston Villa. The court will dictate what happens. I am fully convinced that we will be innocent.”

There have been reports the FFP matter could take years to resolve, but Guardiola is confident his work will not be overly affected by a potentially long investigation.

He said: “This happened with UEFA. I don’t think we are going to talk about this every single day. We just have to focus on the pitch.”

Guardiola insisted he had no intention of quitting his job.

He said: “I am not moving from this seat, I can assure you. I want to stay more than ever.”

Guardiola believes the charges have been driven by rival clubs.

Asked if this was the case, he said: “Of course – it is the Premier League. I don’t know why. You have to ask the CEOs, Daniel Levy, these kind of people.”

