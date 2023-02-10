Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to earn the right to be Premier League champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to earn the right to be Premier League champions

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.19pm Updated: February 10 2023, 7.15pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his team to show they are worthy of winning the title on the pitch. (Nigel French/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his team to show they are worthy of winning the title on the pitch. (Nigel French/PA)

Mikel Arteta insists his Arsenal side need to earn the right to become Premier League champions, rather than rely on any possible sanctions imposed upon title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal sit five points clear of the holders heading into this weekend’s fixtures and the top two clash at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

The game will take place with a cloud hanging over the visitors, who have been accused of more than 100 alleged rule breaches.

City have denied wrongdoing but could face stringent sanctions if they are found to have broken spending regulations by an independent commission.

Points deductions, expulsion from the league and severe financial penalties would all be on the table – but for Arteta, he wants his side to challenge for the title on the pitch.

“We have to look after our own garden,” he replied when asked if Arsenal have to be prepared to take advantage of any distraction caused at City.

“Let’s focus on what we have to do and win enough football matches for that to happen. We have to earn the right to win it, that’s for sure.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and assistant Arteta formed a successful partnership.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right) and assistant Arteta formed a successful partnership (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ahead of facing City, Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday on the back of losing their past two games.

A narrow FA Cup exit against City was followed by a shock 1-0 loss at Everton – just a second league defeat of the campaign – with Arteta ready to use the run as a chance to reboot Arsenal’s campaign.

“It’s not about a comfort zone. In football you lose matches,” he said of his players’ reaction to recent setbacks.

“They are very different matches we lost against City and against Everton, but losing brings a lot of opportunities to look at other things and see the reaction of the team. The reaction of the team has been superb this week.

“Tomorrow we’re going to put a great performance in, in front of our crowd to try to win the game.

“It (the reaction to Everton) has been really positive. Straight away we sat together, what happened and the opponent played their part.

“You have to congratulate the opponent on the day. It’s true that there are things we didn’t do like in other games and that’s why you lose football matches.

“But it’s always an opportunity to bounce back and show how much we want what we’re fighting for and do it tomorrow.”

