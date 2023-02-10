It is quite nice – Michael Beale relishing Rangers’ cup tie with Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It is quite nice – Michael Beale relishing Rangers’ cup tie with Partick Thistle

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.31pm
Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking forward to the cup tie with Partick Thistle (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale is looking forward to the cup tie with Partick Thistle (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers boss Michael Beale welcomed the novelty of hosting Partick Thistle in Sunday’s Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Ibrox.

The Light Blues take a break this weekend from chasing cinch Premiership leaders Celtic to take on the Jags, who sit in fourth place in the Championship.

Beale is relishing the variation to the norm as he looks to guide Rangers another step closer to retaining the trophy they won last season under former boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“It is quite nice actually,” said Beale, who confirmed a start for striker Antonio Colak.

“Obviously you play the teams in the division, definitely three times, sometimes four, and if you draw them in the cup as well it becomes a bit of a Groundhog (Day) because obviously you know so much about each other and at times it can make for a stale game or a very stuffy game.

“It is nice to play a team that are not in our league but also knowing that they have nothing to lose coming to Ibrox this weekend.

“I am sure that’s what Ian McCall will be telling his team. They have a lot of Premiership experience in the team so I think it will be an interesting game.

“They are bringing 2,500 fans as well which shows you how many fans they have got.

“We have everything to gain as well, making sure that we pay justice to the importance that it has for us at Rangers.

“It is massively important. It is a competition we won last summer after a number of years and it is obviously one of the trophies we feel we can win this year.”

Colak has come off the bench in the last four games as he returned to full fitness following a leg injury.

Beale had previously hinted about the possibility of pairing the Croatia international with Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos but will leave that decision to later.

He said: “It is definitely an opportunity for Colak to play. I think he has waited frustrated on the sidelines to get an opportunity because Alfredo is in good form.

“In all fairness to Antonio he has not been 100 per cent fit in the time I have been here but he has had a really good 10 days of solid training and looks strong.

“So early team news is that Colak will play. Whether he plays with Morelos or not, we will decide nearer the time.”

Beale revealed that John Lundstram, taken off early in the 2-1 win over Ross County last weekend, will miss the cup tie but, with a ViaPlay Cup final against Celtic looming in just over two weeks’ time, he is happy with the prognosis on the midfielder’s ankle injury.

He said: “John won’t be available this weekend, we are hoping he will be back for the Livingston game so we had some good news on that one. He went to block a shot and rolled his ankle.

“At the time we thought that we wouldn’t take any risks with it because we had a particularly strong bench with Malik Tillman and Glen Kamara on it so hopefully he will be back in time for Livingston next week.

“He will definitely be fit for the cup final at the end of the month.”

