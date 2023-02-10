Patrick Vieira not surprised by Roberto De Zerbi’s strong start at Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Vieira not surprised by Roberto De Zerbi’s strong start at Brighton

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 2.34pm
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is not surprised by Roberto De Zerbi’s success at Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is not surprised by Roberto De Zerbi's success at Brighton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes Roberto De Zerbi’s success at Brighton should not be a surprise to anyone who has followed the Italian’s career.

Albion travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday having picked up 10 points from their last five Premier League games, most recently beating Bournemouth via in-form Kaoru Mitoma’s last-gasp winner.

While the Seagulls have added 21 points since De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter in September, Vieira suggested Brighton’s surge to sixth in the table has as much to do with the club’s strong DNA as it does the man in the manager’s chair.

He said: “I think a new manager when he’s coming to a football club is always going to bring new ideas and try to change a couple of things, but the philosophy I think is still the same.

Brighton have picked up 21 points since De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter
Brighton have picked up 21 points since Roberto De Zerbi, left, took over from Graham Potter (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“This is a team who loves to have possession, tries to find those players between the lines and to create overloads to expose the opposition team.

“I followed him when he was in Italy and Sassuolo, and they always played some really good football. I think they choose the manager regarding the way they want to play the game.

“I think the manager fits into the football club with the philosophy they want to play the game, and when you’re looking at players they can bring in, how well they can fit in the team, it means they have a clear idea of how they want to run the football cub.”

Whatever one chooses to call Saturday’s meeting – Vieira dubbed it a ‘derby’, but some supporters on both sides would argue it is simply a heated rivalry – the Eagles boss acknowledged a clash with Brighton always feels a little bit different, though admitted he did not fully appreciate the history between the two sides until he was appointed.

“No, I didn’t know a lot about the game,” he said.

“It is the passion from both fans, it’s the rivalry between those two football clubs since years, years.

“And of course we all know, the staff, the players, about how important this game is, but the main focus is concentrating on the way we want to play the game with conviction and the belief in ourselves.”

