Ken Owens confident Wales can bounce back against Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ken Owens confident Wales can bounce back against Scotland

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 3.09pm
Wales captain Ken Owens knows his team must deliver a response after losing to Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wales captain Ken Owens knows his team must deliver a response after losing to Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ken Owens says he is confident Wales can recover quickly and “right the wrongs” when they resume Guinness Six Nations business at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Wales tackle Scotland a week after suffering their heaviest Six Nations home defeat for 22 years.

A 34-10 reversal against title favourites Ireland put Wales on the back foot, while Scotland opened their campaign with a stirring Calcutta Cup victory over England.

Wales, though, have an impressive record in the Scottish capital, winning on six of their last seven visits.

“I don’t think we were as bad last Saturday as a lot of people made out,” Wales captain Owens said.

“Ireland were very good, and there were some lessons in being clinical and accurate. It is something we have emphasised this week and worked on.

“Scotland will be favourites, with winning a big game at Twickenham, winning the Calcutta Cup, so they will be looking at going back-to-back victories.

“We are on a bit of a journey and growing. It’s still early days under new coaches with a new squad.

“We are confident we can bounce back and right the wrongs of last week and be a lot more clinical and a lot more physical.

“We take the Six Nations very seriously, and we are disappointed to be out of Grand Slam and Triple Crown contention.”

Hooker Owens and lock Adam Beard are the only Wales forwards retained in their starting positions, with head coach Warren Gatland making five changes up front and one positional switch.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza
Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza will start for Wales against Scotland (Simon Galloway/PA)

Among those left out are British and Irish Lions trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau – they have 342 Wales caps between them – with Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Tommy Reffell all gaining starts.

Tshiunza and Reffell feature in a reshaped back-row that sees Jac Morgan move from blindside flanker to number eight instead of Faletau, while Alun Wyn Jones and Tipuric are not in Gatland’s match-day 23.

Owens added: “There have been some changes, especially in the pack, and giving some of the young boys an opportunity to get experience at this top level.

“They have deserved the chance following their performances at club level.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland, left, has a 100 per cent winning record against Scotland as Wales head coach (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There is depth in Welsh rugby. It’s exciting that boys are having opportunities to gain experience, for this tournament and the World Cup that is coming.

“It is going to be a full-blooded Test match. They beat England last year, then came to Cardiff and came up short.

“They will be looking to come at us, and certainly we are looking at doing that and bouncing back from the defeat last weekend.”

During his previous stint as Wales boss between 2008 and 2019, Gatland had a perfect record against Scotland of played 11, won 11.

But he is well aware of the challenge Scotland will pose as they target winning their two opening Six Nations games for the first time.

Gatland said: “It is all about momentum, and they have created some great momentum from last week.

“They are a tough side and are pretty confident in the way they want to play. They’ve got great balance in their team at the moment.

“They defend well and work hard for each other, they are pretty slick in attack, have continuity with players who have been there for a while and a bench that can make an impact.

“They are probably the strongest I’ve seen a Scottish team for a long, long time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Wales captain Ken Owens knows his team must deliver a response after losing to Ireland (Joe Giddens/PA)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented