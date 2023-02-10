Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie hoping to follow brother and win Scottish Cup medal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Shinnie is keen to emulate the Scottish Cup success of brother Graeme as he looks to help Livingston progress past Inverness in their home fifth-round tie on Saturday.

The 33-year-old attacker left Caley for Birmingham in 2013 but was back at Hampden Park two years later to see Inverness take on Falkirk in the Scottish Cup final, with his younger sibling picking up a winners’ medal following the dramatic 2-1 victory over the Bairns.

The Livi forward insists there is no family rivalry but admits a medal of his own would be delightful.

Andrew Shinnie said: “He has done quite well getting to finals in his career but I would obviously like to get to one.

“I was on pundit duties that weekend when my brother won it, so I was in the stadium and went down to see the boys in the changing room afterwards because I knew a lot of them from my time at Inverness.

“I was buzzing for him, I was happy for him that day. Honestly.

“It was a good chance. It was Inverness versus Falkirk in the final. Normally, it is not likely to be a final without an Old Firm side in it so that was a great day for them and great for him to win.

“But, as I say, I would love a chance to get to a final and win one myself.”

The former Luton and Charlton player recalled coming close to a final appearance with Graeme, who is currently at Aberdeen, when they both played for Inverness as the Highlanders reached the League Cup semi-finals in 2013 only to be beaten by Hearts.

Andrew Shinnie said: “When I was at Inverness we nearly made it to the final of the League Cup. My brother and I were playing at the same time but we lost on penalties to Hearts at Easter Road so that was a disappointing one which always sticks in the memory.

“It could have been a chance for me and my brother to play together in a final.

“I have come close but never actually played in a final so I look forward to the game this weekend and hopefully we get a good run and make the final.

“We are doing well in the league right now but in terms of (potential) silverware, cups are where it’s at so I’m looking forward to it.

“It will be a tough game, Inverness are a good side. Billy (Dodds) gets them playing well so it is a hurdle, but we will prepare well and hopefully we will get the right result and kick on in the tournament.

“When the cup comes around you get excited for it and you don’t like looking too far ahead, but obviously you are a few games away from getting to Hampden and potentially a final.

“We will be ready on Saturday and hopefully we put in a good performance and get through.”

Livingston have no fresh injuries, with Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) still out.