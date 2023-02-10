David Moyes not sure he would want Graham Potter’s squad-juggling problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes not sure he would want Graham Potter’s squad-juggling problem

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 4.41pm
David Moyes is not sure he would want problems facing Graham Potter (Owen Humphreys/PA)
David Moyes is not sure he would want problems facing Graham Potter (Owen Humphreys/PA)

David Moyes insists he would not want to go on a Chelsea-style spending spree at West Ham.

The Blues splashed out an eye-watering £320million on eight new players in January and almost the same last summer, taking the total to 17 recruits in two transfer windows.

It has left boss Graham Potter with a squad of 33 players and Moyes admits he would not fancy having to keep so many players happy.

“I’m not sure I would,” said the Hammers boss. “I think sometimes you want to build a team and take it forward.

“It’s not an easy job. The hardest part as a manager is who to leave out.

“I can take time, I can tell you that with us bringing new players in. I think when you spend £600million, it should give you half a chance.

“But money isn’t the only thing to do with football, you’ve got to get the team right, you’ve got to get other parts of it going well.

“Hopefully we can give Chelsea a good game, obviously they are a really good team, they’ve got some really talented players they’ve bought in, but they will need time to gel just like the ones we brought in in the summer have taken a bit of time to gel as well.”

West Ham host the Blues on Saturday lunchtime having turned around their poor run of form with wins over Everton and Derby, in the FA Cup, and last week’s draw at Newcastle.

The Hammers are still just a point and a place above the relegation zone, but Moyes insisted: “I believe we can have a good season.

“We have still got a lot to play for. I think we’re showing a little bit better signs in some areas but we’re going to be challenged by good teams like Chelsea, we’re going to be challenged in the European competition, which we’re going into again in March, and we’re in the next round of the FA Cup.

“We want to try and keep ourselves involved in as many tournaments as we can. But our focus is solely on the Chelsea game and trying to do the best we can against Chelsea.”

