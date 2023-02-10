Italy expect ‘more direct and unified’ test from England – boss Kieran Crowley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Italy expect ‘more direct and unified’ test from England – boss Kieran Crowley

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 4.56pm
Italy head coach Kieran Crowley is wary of England after their opening Six Nations defeat to Scotland (John Walton/PA)
Italy head coach Kieran Crowley is wary of England after their opening Six Nations defeat to Scotland (John Walton/PA)

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley expects England to present a “more direct and unified” test under Steve Borthwick at Twickenham on Sunday.

Borthwick’s first game as England boss ended in Guinness Six Nations defeat last weekend as Scotland beat them 29-23 to lift the Calcutta Cup.

But Crowley believes Borthwick has now had the necessary time since succeeding Eddie Jones to get his methods and principles across to the players.

England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Steve Borthwick (pictured) has had enough time to get his methods across to the England players, says Italy head coach Kieran Crowley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I think they will be a lot more direct and unified,” said former New Zealand back Crowley after making two changes to the side that narrowly lost their championship opener to France in Rome.

“When a new coach comes in it takes a little bit of time. But they’ve had three weeks now, so I expect that defence will be a lot more solid.

“They’ll come at us direct and try to exert themselves on us from a physical presence point of view.

“So we have to beat that and attempt to be accurate in what we do and put the pressure back on them.”

Borthwick has responded to the Scotland defeat by splitting up the playmaking combination of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell and revamping his midfield.

Farrell moves from inside-centre to outside-half with Smith demoted to the bench, while Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade fill the respective 12 and 13 jerseys.

Italy France Six Nations Rugby
Italy full-back Ange Capuozzo (second from right) tried to break through against France in their Six Nations opener (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Crowley said: “It doesn’t matter to us that Farrell is playing 10 and Smith is on the bench.

“Farrell will play a more percentage game, I would think and they’ll use Smith later in the game to open it up.

“But we just concentrate on ourselves and we want to give a good account of ourselves.”

Italy came close to shocking France last weekend as only a late score by the defending champions snatched a 29-24 win and denied the Azzurri a first Six Nations home success since 2013.

Crowley said: “We gained confidence from it by pushing them close and the other thing we got from it was we weren’t accurate enough.

“We had the realisation that if we were accurate, we could have had that game.

“Quite often in the past the Italians have accepted the fact that they get beat by these top teams, but the good thing on Sunday was that wasn’t there.

“There was a different feeling about it and that’s a real growth thing for me.”

Wing Edoardo Padovani and prop Marco Riccioni will start at Twickenham in the two changes from the France game.

