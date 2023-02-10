Marcus Smith joins list of high-profile Six Nations casualties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marcus Smith joins list of high-profile Six Nations casualties

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 4.59pm
Marcus Smith, right, joined Taulupe Faletau, left, and Alun Wyn Jones among the high-profile absentees this weekend (Steve Haag/David Davies/Andrew Matthews/PA)
Marcus Smith, right, joined Taulupe Faletau, left, and Alun Wyn Jones among the high-profile absentees this weekend (Steve Haag/David Davies/Andrew Matthews/PA)

Marcus Smith became the latest big-name absentee from the second round of Guinness Six Nations matches as England named their XV to face Italy.

The Harlequins fly-half and 2021 British and Irish Lions tourist missed out as head coach Steve Borthwick responded to an opening loss against Scotland.

It follows an eye-catching Wales selection and here, the PA news agency looks at the high-profile casualties.

Alun Wyn Jones, Wales

Alun Wyn Jones sings the national anthem
Alun Wyn Jones has been a Wales stalwart for over 15 years (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wales caps: 156
Points: 45
Lions tours: 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021 (captain)

Jones’ 168 Test caps, made up by 12 for the Lions, are a world record – beating Richie McCaw’s 148 for New Zealand – and he has been a near-constant on the teamsheet since his debut in 2006. He captained Wales to their 2019 grand slam and was named player of the tournament and has been named in every Lions squad since 2009, setting a professional-era record of 12 consecutive Tests for the combined British and Irish team and captaining them in South Africa in 2021, when he recovered from a dislocated shoulder to return to the tour.

Marcus Smith, England

England caps: 13
Points: 139
Lions tours: 2021

Not as experienced as the other names on this list but Smith’s prodigious playmaking talent saw him anointed early in his career as England’s future – training with the senior squad as early as 2017, aged 18 – which will make his omission a shock to many. His partnership with captain Owen Farrell, who will move from inside centre to replace him in the number 10 jersey, has come under scrutiny amid England’s indifferent run of form. Smith was called up as injury cover on the most recent Lions tour and played one non-Test match against South African club side the Stormers.

Taulupe Faletau, Wales

Taulupe Faletau, centre left, is tackled by Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw, right, and Peter O’Mahony
Taulupe Faletau, centre left, will have to settle for a place on the bench (Brian Lawless/PA)

Wales caps: 96
Points: 50
Lions tours: 2013, 2017, 2021

The Cardiff number eight was another casualty of Warren Gatland’s scrum overhaul following defeat to Ireland, though unlike Jones and Justin Tipuric he was at least given a place on the bench. The move comes as he nears a century of Wales caps, with his five Tests for the Lions already taking him to three figures overall. The most recent two of his 10 Wales tries came in November’s internationals against Argentina and Australia.

Justin Tipuric, Wales

Wales caps: 90
Points: 55
Lions tours: 2013, 2017, 2021

The overlooked trio have a combined 342 caps for Wales and 18 for the Lions, with Tipuric’s lone Test appearance for the latter coming against Australia on his debut tour in 2013. Another scorer in the autumn, crossing against New Zealand for his 11th international try – the first three of which came in successive Tests against Ireland, home and away, and Uruguay in 2015.

Ben Youngs, England

Ben Youngs, right
Ben Youngs was not even among the 29 players retained for this weekend’s game (Adam Davy/PA)

England caps: 122
Points: 100
Lions tours: 2013

France named an unchanged XV while Ireland and Scotland made just one injury-influenced change apiece but Youngs’ absence from England’s 29-man squad altogether was another notable call and puts his World Cup involvement later this year in doubt. His country’s most-capped player, having passed former prop Jason Leonard’s 114 appearances during last year’s tournament, he has scored 20 international tries. His two Lions caps came on the 2013 tour of Australia, while he pulled out of the 2017 squad for family reasons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Marcus Smith, right, joined Taulupe Faletau, left, and Alun Wyn Jones among the high-profile absentees this weekend (Steve Haag/David Davies/Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented