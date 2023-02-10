Man City determined to put cup exit ‘right’ in league showdown with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man City determined to put cup exit ‘right’ in league showdown with Arsenal

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 5.49pm
Manchester City will meet Arsenal for the second time in four days (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City will meet Arsenal for the second time in four days (Adam Davy/PA)

Gareth Taylor challenged his Manchester City side to seek swift redemption when they face Arsenal for the second time in four days.

City will not defend their Continental Tyres League Cup title after the Gunners snatched a 1-0 extra-time win in Wednesday’s semi-final to book their place in the final on March 5 at Selhurst Park.

Taylor is aiming for the reverse result when City host Arsenal on Saturday in a key clash that could be critical for both sides’ Women’s Super League title and Champions League qualification hopes.

He said: “The players are really pleased with a lot of the things they did the other night but also disappointed that we didn’t quite finish it off when we had the game in our hand and determined to try and put that right tomorrow.

“I think both teams will have good knowledge, obviously played each other more recently, so I think what you’re probably likely to see is two teams going into it straight away and within the first 20 minutes having good knowledge and understanding of what they’re coming up against.

“Those individual player match-ups I think are going to be really key. I think they’re good games, and sometimes when you play a team repeatedly in the next fixture it can be a good thing because you don’t get too much time to think about it.”

City sit fourth in the WSL table, level on 26 points with the third-placed Gunners, who have the advantage on goal difference as well as a game in hand.

Chelsea, aiming for a fourth consecutive WSL title, lead the league with 31 points, two clear of second-placed Manchester United.

Arsenal are readying themselves for a deja-vu experience of their own after the international break, when they will take on the Blues in the FA Cup fifth round before facing Emma Hayes’ side again in the Continental Cup final.

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall admitted meeting City twice in a week presented a tactical challenge for him, while the result could come down to who will emerge the better-recovered team at the Academy Stadium.

He told the club website:  “I don’t know yet what I’m going to do. It’s gonna be a good guessing game for them. I think that’s also part of the reason why it’s important to have two different systems to make it harder for opponents to prepare for us. Because if we know how we can use it, the opponents will never know for sure when we’ll decide to use one or the other.

“That makes their preparation much, much harder. So that’s part of the reason. But I think it’s mostly up to what the players do on an individual basis now to recover. Like who’s the best at eating? Who’s the best at sleeping? Who’s the best at taking ice baths? You have to be a world champion in those things here now, for Thursday and Friday. That’s what is going to make a big difference on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
2
Jason Grant, centre, arrives at the tribunal hearing on Friday alongside his legal team from Dundee-based MML. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant
5
3
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the…
4
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
5
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
6
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath has been closed. Image: Darren Watt
Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath
7
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
8
John and Thomas Justice are reopening the Star and Garder. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take…
9
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
10
Steve Latto of the Criterion Bar in St Andrews
Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision

More from The Courier

The ground-breaking Neon8 VR production of Smile.
Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie
Hamish Hawk has supported Simple Minds and Franz Ferdinand and he's on the bill with The Proclaimers this June.
Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers
Hearts' Andy Halliday complains about a tackle by Dundee United's Ryan Edwards at Tynecastle. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players…
Manchester City will meet Arsenal for the second time in four days (Adam Davy/PA)
Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Perth Grammar School. Image: DC Thomson
Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar
Alan Soutar has welcomed Quilla, guide dog puppy no 6 to his house. Image: PDC / Alan Soutar
Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6…
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented