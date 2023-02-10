Manchester City considering netting to prevent away fans throwing missiles By Press Association February 10 2023, 6.15pm Manchester City could install netting to prevent fans throwing missiles at the Etihad Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City could install netting over the away section at the Etihad Stadium to prevent missiles being thrown at certain fixtures. The PA news agency understands the idea was raised at a meeting between safety officials at the club and Manchester City Council. It comes after a number of isolated but concerning incidents at games in recent months. The top tier of the South Stand, pictured, is allocated entirely to away fans for domestic cup games (Martin Rickett/PA) One girl was reportedly injured after being struck by an object thrown from the Liverpool section of the stadium during the Carabao Cup tie between the two clubs in December. Missiles were also thrown during City’s FA Cup tie against Chelsea last month. Domestic cup games are seen as a greater problem as away teams are granted a larger ticket allocation. For these matches City have been making the whole upper tier of the South Stand available to fans of the visiting team. It is not been determined if or when the idea will be implemented. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the… 4 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 5 Actress behind Still Game’s Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates 6 Woman taken to hospital after ‘serious’ crash involving pedestrian in Cowdenbeath 7 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 8 Iconic Dundee pub Star and Garter set to reopen as father and son take… 9 Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… 10 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision More from The Courier Now you can see Dundee Rep's Smile as a virtual reality experience Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie Hamish Hawk heads to Church with Angel Numbers JIM SPENCE: Dundee United star's red card shows how VAR will force robust players… Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House Mum keeps son off school over 'safety fears' after attack outside Perth Grammar Alan Soutar: Angus darts hero catches up on sleep from guide dog puppy No.6… Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses… Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years… Editor's Picks Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Forfar Athletic as Ray McKinnon’s ‘hard work plus fun’ blueprint inspires high-flying Loons Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of hypothermia Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision Perth could have its own waterfront development if harbour closes Most Commented 1 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 2 Friends who recycle waste plastic into products at St John's Academy awarded Gold Stars 3 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 4 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 5 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 6 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 8 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 9 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 10 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked