Manchester City considering netting to prevent away fans throwing missiles

Manchester City could install netting over the away section at the Etihad Stadium to prevent missiles being thrown at certain fixtures.

The PA news agency understands the idea was raised at a meeting between safety officials at the club and Manchester City Council.

It comes after a number of isolated but concerning incidents at games in recent months.

The top tier of the South Stand, pictured, is allocated entirely to away fans for domestic cup games (Martin Rickett/PA)

One girl was reportedly injured after being struck by an object thrown from the Liverpool section of the stadium during the Carabao Cup tie between the two clubs in December.

Missiles were also thrown during City’s FA Cup tie against Chelsea last month.

Domestic cup games are seen as a greater problem as away teams are granted a larger ticket allocation.

For these matches City have been making the whole upper tier of the South Stand available to fans of the visiting team.

It is not been determined if or when the idea will be implemented.