Thiago Silva signs new one-year contract at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has signed a new one-year contract to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2024.

The 38-year-old has established himself as the leader of Chelsea’s defence since joining from Paris St Germain in August 2020 in what was initially seen as a short-term venture but has grown into much more thanks to the consistency of his performances.

“I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues,” said Thiago, who helped Chelsea to Champions League glory in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth. I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”

Chelsea’s January shopping spree included a £35million move for Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, adding to the numbers in the centre of defence, but despite the growing competition, securing Thiago for another year was still a priority for Chelsea.

“We’re delighted that Thiago has decided to continue with Chelsea,” chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said in a statement.

“He’s a world-class talent, as he’s proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward.

“We’re thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead.”