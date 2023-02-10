Stephen Humphrys on target again as Hearts reach Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Humphrys on target again as Hearts reach Scottish Cup quarter-finals

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 9.57pm
Stephen Humphrys (left) was on target again for Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stephen Humphrys (left) was on target again for Hearts (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stephen Humphrys followed up his goal-of-the-season certainty with an opener at Hamilton as Hearts moved into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory.

With top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland suspended following his red card at Easter Road in the previous round, Humphrys again took centre-stage, six days after scoring from his own half against Dundee United.

The striker fired home from a tight angle with the help of some suspect goalkeeping to put Hearts in front in the 29th minute of a one-sided first half.

Accies made a game of it in the second half but substitute Cammy Devlin put the game beyond doubt with 11 minutes remaining to the delight of 3,727 Hearts fans in the 4,731 crowd, a record away attendance at New Douglas Park.

Cinch Championship bottom club Hamilton had been unbeaten in six matches and reached the SPFL Trust Trophy final on Tuesday. But they were taken to extra-time by Queen of the South in midweek and they started slowly.

Humphrys hooked the ball wide as Hearts created several half-chances in a dominant opening spell.

The on-loan Wigan striker scored from inside his own half with his weaker, left foot against United but could not hit the target with his right foot from 10 yards after a deep corner fell invitingly for him.

He soon sent a free header straight at Ryan Fulton before scoring from the most difficult of a trio of quickfire opportunities. The forward collected a lay-off from Josh Ginnelly and fired a left-footed shot inside Fulton’s near post.

Humphrys soon volleyed well over from another decent chance before Stephen Kingsley steered the ball just past the post as Hearts continued to dominate.

Hamilton struggled to get the ball anywhere near the Hearts box in the first half and Jean-Pierre Tiehi curled an effort wide after receiving a pass with his back to goal in their only effort before the break.

The home side were much improved after the interval. Lewis Smith shot wide from a half chance and Accies began getting more men forward and pressing Hearts inside their own half.

Matthew Shiels shot straight at Zander Clark after dispossessing Barrie McKay and the goalkeeper soon saved a first-time effort from Lucas De Bolle.

Hearts regained control and Yutaro Oda fired wide, not long before the clincher. Devlin ran on to Alan Forrest’s cross from the left and stabbed home from six yards after getting the break of the ball following a challenge.

The hosts appealed for a stoppage-time penalty when Kingsley raised his boot to thwart Dario Zanatta’s diving header but referee Kevin Clancy was unmoved.

