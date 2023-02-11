Key talking points as Everton head to Anfield for 242nd Merseyside derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Key talking points as Everton head to Anfield for 242nd Merseyside derby

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 9.01am
Anfield hosts the 242nd Merseyside derby on Monday
Liverpool host neighbours Everton at Anfield in the 242nd Merseyside derby on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been struggling for form and results but the visitors arrive having received the immediate benefit of a new manager bounce with a first victory since October.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the issues ahead of the Premier League game.

Could Everton arrive at a worse possible time for Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side head into the Merseyside derby in terrible form

Two seasons ago the Toffees won their first match at Anfield since 1999 in a Covid-affected behind-closed-doors match. The power of the crowd does have an effect but the form Liverpool are in could easily negate that. Sean Dyche, as then-Burnley manager, was the man who masterminded the end of Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League a month before Everton’s memorable win two years ago. He has just brought to an end relegation-threatened Everton’s long winless run and reignited their season.

Dyche impact

With just five training sessions Dyche was able to get a performance – and more importantly – a result against Premier League leaders Arsenal. He has organised the players, managed to get them running more and secured a first clean sheet in 10 matches. With another week behind him expect the Toffees to be even-better drilled with a game plan to exploit Liverpool’s numerous weaknesses.

Concerns for Klopp

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez
Mohamed Salah (left) and Darwin Nunez (right) are both struggling for goals

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez – who have both scored one goal in eight – are short of form. The Liverpool manager is still struggling to find the right combination in midfield and his defence is leaking goals alarmingly having conceded nine in their last four league matches, having kept one Premier League clean sheet in 10 games and confidence is low. Virgil Van Dijk has an outside chance of being back for Monday but Liverpool’s inconsistency pre-dates his hamstring injury a month ago.

Everton on the up

Idrissa Gana Gueye celebrates by jumping onto team-mates
One win has lifted the mood at Goodison Park

The arrival of Dyche, not necessarily the sacking of Frank Lampard, has provided the much-needed lift around the club. The former Clarets boss has made a point of applying the personal touch to his squad and has been rewarded with a positive response. While they may still be in the relegation zone, the perception has already changed to hope from despair and Everton will arrive at Anfield more confident than would have been the case a couple of weeks ago.

