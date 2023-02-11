England bid to bounce back against improving Italy – Twickenham talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England bid to bounce back against improving Italy – Twickenham talking points

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 11.48am
England’s Max Malins (left) battles with Italy’s Montanna Ioane (centre) in the corresponding match last year (PA)
England's Max Malins (left) battles with Italy's Montanna Ioane (centre) in the corresponding match last year (PA)

England are looking to bounce back from their defeat by Scotland in round one when their Guinness Six Nations continues against Italy on Sunday.

Here the PA news agency examines five talking points heading into the Twickenham showdown.

Slade’s value to England

Henry Slade File Photo
Henry Slade appears to be a key player for England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Henry Slade’s role as gatekeeper to England’s midfield became apparent as Steve Borthwick explained the thinking behind his new look trio. It is the availability of Slade after missing the defeat to Scotland because of a groin injury that has unlocked the door for Owen Farrell to start at fly-half instead of Marcus Smith, with Ollie Lawrence providing Borthwick’s preferred ball-carrying option at inside centre. Making it possible are the playmaking and running skills provided by Slade at 13 in a clear indication that the classy Exeter man will be a key cog in Borthwick’s England.

Farrell the ringmaster

England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Owen Farrell can prove why the 10 jersey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pundits far and wide began stating the obvious early in the Smith-Farrell experiment – as a creative partnership it does not work. After eight consecutive Tests when the duo have pulled England’s strings in tandem, Farrell is given the opportunity to prove why the 10 jersey should be his alone. At Saracens he is producing some of the finest form of his career, enhanced by his increased threat with the ball in hand. He will be the lynchpin of the balanced midfield England have lacked and against Italy he has the opportunity to take ownership of his preferred role for the foreseeable future.

Jack’s back

England v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Jack Willis is back from injury (PA)

It was in the same fixture two years ago that Jack Willis’ cries of pain pierced the silence at an empty Twickenham after he was rolled out of a ruck by Sebastian Negri, horribly contorting his knee in an injury that forced him out for a year. Further visits to the treatment room and the financial collapse of his former club Wasps, forcing him to join Toulouse, have made it a hard road back for the 26-year-old breakdown menace but he is now ready to make his first England start since that fateful day against Italy, who retain Negri in their back row.

Italy on the rise

England v Italy – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Sebastian Negri and Italy sense blood (Adam Davy/PA)

Negri was full of remorse for the act known as a ‘crocodile roll’ that took place in a typically lopsided defeat for his side, but fast forward two years and he is part of a resurgent Italy who for the first time since entering the Six Nations could challenge England’s 29-0 record in the fixture. A 36-match losing streak in the Championship led to calls for relegation to be introduced, but a stunning victory over Wales in Cardiff last year provided a vital shot in the arm. Having toppled Australia in the autumn and pushed France to the wire last Sunday, they arrive at Twickenham scenting blood.

You can’t miss tackles, guys

England v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Kevin Sinfield has stressed the importance of tackling to the England players (Adam Davy/PA)

With the likes of Ange Capuozzo and Edoardo Padovani providing Italy with genuine threats, England must address the defensive shortcomings evident in the 29-23 Calcutta Cup defeat. Scotland scored four tries and while the first of Duhan van der Merwe’s double was a classic, it was also the result of a system error and poor individual play. Defence coach Kevin Sinfield has taken umbrage at all four scores and been drilling a simple message into his players since – “You can’t miss tackles guys. You just can’t”.

