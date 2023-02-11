Michael Skubala not looking beyond Man Utd clash as Leeds hunt for new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Skubala not looking beyond Man Utd clash as Leeds hunt for new manager

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 11.57am
Michael Skubala acknowledges Leeds’ fans after his first game as caretaker boss ended in a 2-2 draw at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Skubala acknowledges Leeds’ fans after his first game as caretaker boss ended in a 2-2 draw at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leeds caretaker boss Michael Skubala has no plans in place to remain in charge beyond Sunday’s home clash with Manchester United.

The Yorkshire club had been hoping to announce a replacement this week for Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday after failing to steer them clear of relegation danger.

Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala took charge of Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and will be in the dugout again for the Roses rivals’ second Premier League meeting in the space of five days.

When asked if he had given any thought to staying in the role longer, Skubala said: “No, I’m not planning for anything other than day-to-day communication with (director of football) Victor (Orta).

“I’m in communication with the board on a day-to-day basis. I’m just doing the best I can do in the short term.”

It is understood Leeds drew up an initial four-man shortlist, but two possible contenders to fill the vacancy at Elland Road were this week ruled out of the running.

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan has signed a new contract at The Hawthorns and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot announced he will be staying with the high-flying Dutch club.

A third candidate, former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo, has turned down an approach according to reports in Argentina, while it has also been reported a move for Andoni Iraola has been blocked by his club Rayo Vallecano.

Skubala said he was focused solely on Sunday’s encounter as Leeds bid for their first league win since November 5 and their first league win against arch rivals Manchester United in over 20 years.

He said: “Probably the biggest challenge for a head coach in these moments is to think about probably what the other head coach is going to do.

“It’s a bit like a game of chess, I think, especially playing back-to-back games.

“That’s where I have to be calm and I have to be strong in my decisions to believe in what we can do as a team and focus on our strengths to go and impact this game.”

Leeds let slip a 2-0 lead on Wednesday night as Marcus Rashford’s header and substitute Jadon Sancho’s effort cancelled out Willy Gnonto’s brilliant finish inside the opening 60 seconds and Raphael Varane’s own goal.

Skubala added: “I said we were excited about going to Old Trafford and playing against Manchester United and the players are really excited to go into Elland Road and go against Manchester United again.

“It’s an opportunity for three points and they should be excited by the moment. I know that the fans will get behind the team and push the team. Everyone will be excited about the game.”

