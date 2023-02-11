Jack Leslie, the first black player called up by England, posthumously honoured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Leslie, the first black player to be called up by England, has been posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony at West Ham’s London Stadium.

East London-born Leslie, who spent most of his career with Plymouth, was selected for England’s Home Nations Championship international with Ireland in 1925, only for the invitation to be withdrawn because of the colour of his skin. He was never picked again.

Upon retiring Leslie returned to London and worked in the West Ham boot room throughout the 1960s and 1970s, looking after the likes of Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters, Sir Trevor Brooking and Billy Bonds. He died in 1988, aged 87.

The Jack Leslie Campaign was founded in 2020 by Plymouth fans Matt Tiller and Greg Foxsmith to celebrate and shine a light on his career and legacy.

We are honoured to induct @Argyle inside-left Jack Leslie into our Hall of Fame. Jack became the first Black player to receive an England call-up in 1925 – only to have it rescinded without explanation… #NoRoomForRacismhttps://t.co/yZF41fQTu1 pic.twitter.com/85wiGEEuhV — Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) February 11, 2023

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in a pitchside ceremony attended by Brooking, fellow former player Carlton Cole and Leslie’s granddaughters Lyn, Gill and Les.

Brooking said: “Jack was a lovely man who would do anything for you, and I am delighted to see him honoured with this special induction into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

“Jack’s story serves as an important reminder of the discrimination that black players have suffered in years gone by, and it shows how they paved the way for those who followed them to be treated equally and become heroes, judged on their ability and skill rather than the colour of their skin.

“I’m sure he would be very proud to know that this special honour has been presented at London Stadium, and it is wonderful to have his family and members of the Jack Leslie Campaign here to accept it on his behalf.”