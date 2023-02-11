Morton end long wait for a win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morton won for the first time since November with a 3-2 victory over Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship.

That eight-game winless run looked like it might stretch to nine when the visitors went ahead in the 14th minute as Grant Savoury produced a sweet finish.

But Morton turned it around with two goals in three minutes from George Oakley as he levelled in the 20th minute when he tapped in from close range and then grabbed his second after stealing possession in the box and converted.

The Ton looked to have made sure of the points early in the second half when Jack Baird poked home after Jai Quitongo’s header was cleared off the line.

Connor Shields pulled one back for Queen’s Park midway through the second half but Morton held on.