Stockport boost promotion hopes with Harrogate victory

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 5.03pm
Will Collar sealed victory for Stockport (Martin Rickett/PA)
Will Collar sealed victory for Stockport (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport gave their promotion hopes a boost as goals from Myles Hippolyte, Isaac Olaofe and Will Collar wrapped up a convincing 3-1 win at Harrogate.

The only consolation for Simon Weaver’s strugglers on another difficult afternoon was a goal on his EFL debut for on-loan Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe.

Earlier, after home midfielder Alex Pattison had missed a free header from five yards, the Hatters forged into a 2-0 first-half lead.

First, Harrogate’s Warren Burrell surrendered possession and Hippolyte fed Kyle Wootton before racing onto a return ball through the left channel and calmly slotting in from 10 yards in the 19th minute.

That lead was doubled 16 minutes later when a scramble saw an Akil Wright effort blocked before Olaofe stabbed in from eight yards for his first Stockport goal since arriving from Millwall last month.

A dreadful error by goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe saw the hosts reduce the deficit with their only on-target attempt of the match in the 63rd minute.

Olaigbe teased Wright wide on the left, but his hopeful drive only found the net after slipping through Hinchliffe’s fingers at the near post.

The home side continued to be their worst enemies, however, with Levi Sutton giving the ball away in his own half, leading to Ryan Rydel’s 73rd-minute cross being headed into the roof of the net at the far post by midfielder Collar for his ninth goal of the season.

