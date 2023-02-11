Wesley Hoedt rescues point for Watford with debut goal against Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wesley Hoedt rescues point for Watford with debut goal against Blackburn

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 5.05pm
Wesley Hoedt grabbed Watford a point against Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)
Wesley Hoedt grabbed Watford a point against Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)

Watford and Blackburn saw out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road that did neither side any favours in the race for the Sky Bet Championship playoffs.

A first-half opener from Rovers’ Bradley Dack was cancelled out by a debut strike by Wesley Hoedt in the second period.

Apart from a first start for the goalscorer, Watford awarded a home debut to Ryan Porteous, who netted at Reading last week.

Blackburn made two changes, with Tyler Morton and Tyrhys Dolan starting the match.

Mario Gaspar fired well over the bar after eight minutes, in the first notable attempt in the fixture, while the returning Joao Pedro forced goalkeeper Aynsley Pears to collect from a shot outside the area.

Indeed, Watford settled into the game quicker, forcing a number of corners that failed to trouble Blackburn.

However, it was the visitors from Lancashire who opened the scoring first from their first meaningful attack of the half.

A well-worked move involving Sorba Thomas and Joe Rankin-Costello saw the midfielder shoot at Daniel Bachmann.

A parry by the goalkeeper found the feet of Dack, who kept his composure to slot home at close range – his 50th league goal for Rovers.

Pedro should have done better with a gift from Rankin-Costello in the 32nd minute when he picked up a loose ball outside the area only to hurry his shot and put it wide.

Pears was equal to a Ismaila Sarr effort two minutes before the break, after a move involving Matheus Martins and Henrique Araujo.

Watford started the second half on the front foot and Pears had to parry a fierce shot by Sarr five minutes in.

The home side continued to press, although they were often let down by their ball control and poor quality delivery from set-pieces.

Head coach Slaven Bilic bought on Tom Cleverley, who made his first appearance since Burnley in August 2022.

The change gave Watford a boost and they equalised in the 73rd minute. Blackburn failed to clear a free-kick, and Hoedt marked his debut with a fine first-time effort on the edge of the area which Pears could not deal with.

The hosts looked for a winning strike and Sarr put his effort over the bar soon after the equaliser.

With the game finely poised, and with the game drawing to a close, it was Watford who were more on top.

After five minutes of stoppage time were added, neither side were able to claim all three points.

