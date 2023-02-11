Ed Turns up at right time to rescue point for Leyton Orient at Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Centre-back Ed Turns scored for the second game running to earn Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient a deserved point from a 1-1 draw at Walsall.

Turns, on loan from Brighton, curled a lovely 83rd-minute effort in off a post from 15 yards out to cancel out Joe Low’s first-half opener.

Walsall led after 20 minutes, with Isaac Hutchinson’s cross picking out Bristol City loanee Low to bury a powerful header past Lawrence Vigouroux from six yards for his first senior goal.

Matt Stevens then nodded over from Low’s header back across goal while Orient spurned a great chance as George Moncur waltzed into the box, only to fire wide.

Low almost had a second on the hour but his looping header was nodded off the line by Jayden Sweeney.

From there, Orient piled on the pressure as Owen Evans tipped Turns’ header on to the bar, while Kieran Sadlier and Idris El Mizouni both curled just wide.

But Turns struck seven minutes from time and only a brilliant Evans save thwarted an El Mizouni winner as Orient stretched their cushion to second-placed Stevenage to eight points.