Pressure increases on Nathan Jones as Southampton lose at home to 10-man Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Pressure increases on Nathan Jones as Southampton lose at home to 10-man Wolves

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 5.11pm
Wolves came from behind to beat Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Wolves came from behind to beat Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Southampton were dealt a major blow in their fight for Premier League survival following a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves at St Mary’s Stadium.

The home side had an extra player for two-thirds of Saturday’s fixture after Mario Lemina’s controversial dismissal with only 27 minutes on the clock.

But after Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring moments before Lemina’s sending-off, Jan Bednarek comically bundled into his own net with debutant Joao Gomes scoring the winner in the closing stages.

Nathan Jones will face further scrutiny over his position as a chorus of boos rang around St Mary’s at the final whistle with supporters aiming the chant, “get out of our club”, and “you don’t know what you’re doing” at the beleaguered Welshman.

A week on from Jones’s bizarre post-Brentford defeat rant, in which he claimed he had “compromised principles” since taking over at Southampton, the anxiety was etched over his face before Saturday’s game, taking his seat in the dugout pensively chewing gum.

But his move to hand full debuts to new arrivals’ Paul Onuachu, the 6ft 7in striker tasked to lead Southampton’s line, and Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana, in addition to a first Premier League start to Alcaraz, looked as though it had paid dividends.

The visitors failed to clear a set-piece and when Alcaraz’s first shot was blocked by Craig Dawson, it was the Saints man who was quickest to react, pinging a half-volley off the turf, off the woodwork and past a despairing Jose Sa after 24 minutes.

Jones also had card-happy referee Jarred Gillett to thank for booking Lemina with his first challenge of the game after just nine minutes, and then awarding a second yellow to the midfielder for an apparent show of dissent.

It was the first time in Jones’ Premier League regime that his side had taken the lead, and with the extra-man advantage, it appeared to be Southampton’s match to lose.

However, with half-time approaching, Matheus Cunha fired a warning to Southampton when he held off Bednarek only to blaze his shot over the bar.

Ten minutes into the second half and Sulemana should have doubled his side’s lead when he capitalised on a poor back pass only for Sa to pounce. Moments later, Onuachu fell in the penalty area but his appeal for a spot-kick was waved away.

Half-time substitute Adama Traore caused Southampton hearts to skip a beat with an hour gone when he cut in dangerously from the right-hand side but his shot was blocked.

Julen Lopetegui’s side, vastly improved under the Spaniard’s tutelage, might have had a player less but it was the men in green taking control and with 17 minutes to go they got their equaliser.

Diego Costa and fellow substitute Traore both had shots blocked, but Bednarek stumbled over his own feet and the ball, somehow, ended up in his own net.

The atmosphere was beginning to turn against Jones and then debutant Gomes provided what could be the killer blow for the Southampton boss with a fine half-volley guided past Gavin Bazunu.

As Gillett blew for full-time, Jones headed straight for the tunnel as the home supporters vented their frustrations at the crushing loss. Saints remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League, four points from safety.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Wolves came from behind to beat Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented