Sheffield United extend unbeaten run with win over Swansea

Second-placed Sheffield United are not giving up on their Championship title hopes after beating Swansea 3-0 at Bramall Lane.

United continue their dazzling form, having not suffered a league defeat since December after the World Cup break, though they remain seven points behind leaders Burnley who also won 3-0 on Saturday.

Sander Berge opened the scoring early in the first half before Jack Robinson scored his first goal of the season to close the half.

Substitute Oli McBurnie made the three points safe late in the game with a third.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made two changes in the starting line-up from their last league game, with captain Billy Sharp and James McAtee restored to the line-up.

Swansea came close to scoring within minutes of kick-off when Joel Piroe’s strike from just inside the box was pushed away by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Berge made it 1-0 in the 21st minute after incredible ball movement from Iliman Ndiaye to McAtee on the flank, who found Berge for a placed finish from outside of the box.

Swansea manager Russell Martin then received a yellow card for protesting the referee’s decisions.

Swansea’s hopes sunk further as Oliver Norwood’s direct free-kick rebounded off the bar and landed perfectly for Robinson to strike a powerful half-volley into the roof of the net.

Tough tackling from both teams continued in the second half as both McAtee and Swansea’s Ben Cabango were shown yellow cards for dangerous challenges.

Swansea replaced Liam Cullen with Morgan Whittaker while for the hosts, McAtee and the possibly injured Sharp were replaced by Ben Osborn and McBurnie.

Swansea were unlucky not to get a goal back after Oli Cooper’s shot was saved by Foderingham after a quick counter-attack.

But Robinson hit the left post after a pass by Norwood and McBurnie made it 3-0 with a simple tap-in from close range with a minute of the 90 remaining.

The win keeps United 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough.