Owls surrender pole position as Ipswich battle back for a point

Sheffield Wednesday surrendered pole position in Sky Bet League One following a pulsating 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

Two goals down in the first half following a sublime header by Michael Smith and a strike by George Byers, the Tractor Boys levelled the game through Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis and also had a penalty saved by the Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Two corners in quick succession led to the spot-kick being awarded to Ipswich when Wes Burns was left on the floor following an off-the-ball challenge by Aden Flint.

However, Chaplin’s 19th-minute spot-kick was deflected clear by the legs of Dawson.

Wednesday made the most of the let-off and took the lead in the 27th minute through Smith, after a cross from Josh Windass.

The visitors extended their lead in the 34th minute when Byers pounced on a loose ball in the Ipswich penalty area.

However, the Suffolk side struck back in the 43rd minute when Broadhead curled a free-kick over the wall and into the net via the underside of the bar, following a foul by Dominic Iorfa on Cameron Humphreys on the edge of the penalty area.

And the hosts were level six minutes into the second half when Davis’ free-kick took a deflection off Byers and looped over Dawson.

Neither side could find the crucial winner and both teams took a point from the contest at Portman Road.