Barnsley beat Cambridge despite losing Max Watters to red card

Barnsley secured a 2-0 victory over Cambridge despite goal scorer Max Watters being sent off before the break, as Michael Duff’s side defeated the U’s with 10 men for the second time this season.

The home side opened the scoring eight minutes in as Watters reacted quickest when Devante Cole’s effort from the edge of the box was saved, slotting home the rebound to claim his first Barnsley goal.

Despite controlling the game, Barnsley were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute. Watters was shown red by referee Ross Joyce after an elbow on Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones.

Cambridge had the chance to equalise in the 62nd minute. A long ball over the top gave Sam Smith space to run into, but his eventual effort was off target.

Barnsley doubled their lead two minutes later. The clearance from Luca Connell’s corner fell to Jordan Williams on the edge of the box who struck a powerful volley past Dimitar Mitov into the bottom-left corner.