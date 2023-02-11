Morecambe strike late to deny Duncan Ferguson first win as Forest Green boss By Press Association February 11 2023, 5.35pm Morecambe hosted Forest Green (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Duncan Ferguson was denied his first win as Forest Green boss as Cole Stockton’s late screamer earned Morecambe a point in a 1-1 draw between two League One strugglers. Jahmari Clarke looked set to have given the visitors the three points with a well-taken header nine minutes from time. But Morecambe hit back on 89 minutes when a long clearance from Connor Ripley was laid off into Stockton’s path and the striker drove the ball into the roof of Ross Doohan’s net. Morecambe had the first chance on 90 seconds when Ash Hunter shot weakly at Doohan after some good work from Donald Love. It was Forest Green who went closest to opening the scoring in the first-half when Corey O’Keefe’s free kick was superbly tipped away by Ripley. Stockton did put the ball into the net on the hour after Doohan had fumbled a Liam Shaw shot, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar 2 Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee 3 Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis… 4 Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years… 5 Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years 2 6 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 2 7 Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks 8 Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee 9 Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath 10 Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners More from The Courier 4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish… Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters… 4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with… 30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark 'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control' Editor's Picks Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead Bullying in schools has been an issue ‘forever’, say Fife and Tayside teachers – but smart phones have made it worse Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed Tayside Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain