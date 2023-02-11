Ayr overcome scare before beating Elgin in extra-time By Press Association February 11 2023, 5.41pm Ayr are through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scottish Championship promotion chasers Ayr needed a last-gasp equaliser before securing a 4-1 victory over Division Two side Elgin in extra-time to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. Kane Hester’s 26th goal of the season in the 41st minute gave Elgin the lead, and they held on to it until the 90th minute, when Fraser Bryden bundled the ball home. Dipo Akinyemi nearly won it for Ayr in normal time, hitting the post, but the hosts did not have to wait long to move ahead, a foul on Akinyemi earning a penalty that was converted by Ben Dempsey. And Akinyemi then struck twice in quick succession to end Elgin’s hopes of causing an upset. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar 2 Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee 3 Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis… 4 Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years… 5 Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years 2 6 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 2 7 Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks 8 Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee 9 Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath 10 Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners More from The Courier 4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap… 4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish… Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters… 4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with… 30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark 'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea Editor's Picks How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and ‘take back control’ Gender reform has stalled – but it’s not the only SNP plan heading for trouble Six Nations: Four key points as Scotland beat Warren Gatland’s Wales at last in record fashion Ian Murray on ‘dream’ Raith Rovers debut for Isma Goncalves who has ‘paid back his debt already’ Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis Neilson silence Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney bringing his ‘relentless’ one-liners to Dundee theatre New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed Tayside Bullying in schools has been an issue ‘forever’, say Fife and Tayside teachers – but smart phones have made it worse Q&A: Getting to know people’s favourite Dundee bus driver, Glenn Taylor Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain