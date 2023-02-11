Inih Effiong delights Dagenham with debut double By Press Association February 11 2023, 5.46pm Inih Effiong fired Dagenham to victory over Solihull on his debut (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inih Effiong was the star of the show on his Dagenham & Redbridge debut as a 2-1 win over Solihull Moors moved them to within touching distance of the National League play-off places. Effiong, who arrived during the week from Aldershot, opened the scoring in the 36th minute when his initial free-kick was blocked but he fired home the rebound. The lead lasted only five minutes before Andrew Dallas’ cross was turned in by Solihull’s Bartosz Cybulski. But Effiong would have the final word. His penalty appeals were waved away just after the hour but his 73rd-minute strike was worthy of collecting the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years 2 2 Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk 3 Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win 4 The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium 5 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 6 TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January 7 Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect 8 Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… 9 Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation 10 Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks More from The Courier 4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap… 4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish… Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters… 4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with… 30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark 'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea Editor's Picks Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead Bullying in schools has been an issue ‘forever’, say Fife and Tayside teachers – but smart phones have made it worse Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed Tayside Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain