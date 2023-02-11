AFC Wimbledon and Carlisle share spoils as goalkeepers come out on top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon and Carlisle shared the points as good goalkeeping at both ends ensured a goalless draw at Plough Lane.

The hosts, who are now five home matches unbeaten, had the first chance of the match before the half hour.

Tidy footwork by Dons new boy Diallang Jaiyesimi won his side a corner, which would have looped all the way in but for a good palm out by Tomas Holy.

The visitors threatened from a corner of their own minutes later, with Kristian Dennis’ flick-on crucially tipped away by Nik Tzanev before Joe Garner then went from close from another set-piece for the high-flying Cumbrians.

The hosts re-emerged after the break with intent but failed to find a cutting final pass before the hour, with Carlisle demonstrating why they sit third in the table.

Johnnie Jackson’s side were under the cosh with 10 minutes remaining, as Paul Huntington fired just over, and Callum Guy forced a wonderful save out of Tzanev.

Josh Davison’s stoppage-time flick on a Lee Brown long shot almost won it for the hosts but the effort narrowly missed as the game finished scoreless.