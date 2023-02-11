Woking hit back to draw with Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rhys Browne and Jacob Rees scored twice each as Woking came from 2-0 down to claim a point from a 2-2 draw with National League play-off rivals Boreham Wood.

The visitors took the lead 27 minutes in when Woking failed to deal with a long throw from Chris Bush and Rees made them pay with a fine strike from the edge of the area.

And it was 2-0 just before the hour as Rees got his second with a calm finish from inside the area.

But only three minutes later Browne pulled one back for Woking on the rebound after Nathan Ashmore saved from Luke Wilkinson.

And the scores were level with 10 minutes to go as Browne finished at the back post following a free-kick.