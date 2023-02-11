Vincent Kompany hails Nathan Tella’s stunning hat-trick as Burnley beat Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany hails Nathan Tella’s stunning hat-trick as Burnley beat Preston

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.09pm
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley saw off local rivals Preston (Martin Rickett/PA)
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley saw off local rivals Preston (Martin Rickett/PA)

Vincent Kompany hailed Nathan Tella’s stunning hat-trick as his record-equalling Burnley side crushed Preston with a 3-0 Championship victory at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Local derbies often need a hero and Kompany had to look no further than the Southampton loanee as his brilliant afternoon secured all three points and saw Burnley win their 10th-straight league match.

That matches the club’s winning record from 1913 and few would bet against the Clarets bettering it next time out against at Watford on Tuesday.

But before then, the Manchester City great wanted to hail 23-year-old Tella for how he destroyed Burnley’s Red Rose rivals.

Kompany said: “I still call him a raw diamond. As you can see, he is still progressing.

“He has been doing really well and before anything else, I must mention his effort. It’s so important to point that out.

“He has goalscoring ability but many with that ability don’t put the work in for the team but he does. He has all the tools and helps us in so many ways, not just goalscoring.”

The Clarets began the match in the healthiest condition of any Championship side since Reading in 2005-06, who went on to finish with an impressive 106 points.

The omens were therefore excellent for Kompany’s side – who have looked a class apart this term – and when Tella took the match by the scruff of the neck, there was only ever going to be one winner.

The hosts had the lion’s share of early possession, yet both teams lacked that killer instinct in front of goal until Tella’s fine header after 15 minutes.

Preston failed to clear a Josh Brownhill corner and when Brownhill got the second chance to deliver the ball into the box, he picked out Tella, who could not miss from five yards out.

Preston struggled to lay a glove on the home side in the remainder of the first half and little changed after the interval as Kompany’s possession-heavy style came to the fore.

After 51 minutes, Anass Zaroury blazed an effort over for the home side following an errant Ben Whiteman pass but Tella did far better four minutes later, smashing the ball home from the edge of the box after turning Preston’s defence inside out.

His low-rifled shot just inched inside Freddie Woodman’s near post and, if that increased the noise inside Turf Moor, his hat-trick after 58 minutes threatened to take the roof off.

Tella stayed ice-cool to thread through Woodman’s legs to complete his treble and make it 14 goals for the season.

Afterwards, a chastened Ryan Lowe praised Burnley but was unhappy with some of his side’s defending.

The Preston manager said: “We lost the game, so it doesn’t feel good.

“I thought Burnley were fantastic in what they were doing.

“They are good goals from their behalf but from us, it could have been better.

“I don’t like losing games of football, especially derbies, but Burnley were the better team and deserved the three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley saw off local rivals Preston (Martin Rickett/PA)
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark

Editor's Picks

Most Commented