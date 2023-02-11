Tony Mowbray hails Sunderland for digging deep to secure win over Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tony Mowbray hails Sunderland for digging deep to secure win over Reading

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.11pm
Tony Mowbray felt Sunderland’s “brains were dull” (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tony Mowbray felt Sunderland’s “brains were dull” (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tony Mowbray felt Sunderland were “dull” against Reading, but hailed his side for digging deep to snatch a late winner and move to within a point and place of the top six.

Patrick Roberts struck late on for the Black Cats against the struggling Royals, who are now six without a win in the Championship and looking anxiously over their shoulder.

On the back of the midweek FA Cup replay against Fulham, Mowbray sensed fatigue in his players but was delighted they found a way to win.

“If I’m honest, I felt brains were a bit dull today,” said the Sunderland head coach.

“We knew what to expect from Reading and knew it would be tough to get through them, and yet I felt the team was a bit dull.

“We found a way, let’s put the points in the bag, we won’t over-analyse the performance but we have to be a bit braver.”

Sunderland struggled to break down organised Reading in a poor first half but were much improved after the break and created a string of openings before Roberts struck on 84 minutes, pouncing on a Baba Rahmann mistake.

Mowbray said: “In the first half we struggled, we were too slow and didn’t get through the lines. But I sit here with three points in the bag. We’ll just keep going.

“I can’t say we were really good at this or that, but we kept a clean sheet against a team that can give you problems.”

Despite being just a point shy of the top six, Mowbray insists it’s still too early to get carried away.

He said: “The young players are on a journey and are learning and together they found a way.

“When we get to single figure games, then it’s squeaky bum time as they say, you have to be in the fight at that stage.”

Reading dropped to 18th after their third defeat in five games and are now just nine points above the relegation places.

Boss Paul Ince was frustrated with the defeat but leapt to the defence of Baba, whose mistake led to Roberts’ late winner.

Ince said: “Joe (Lumley) has made a couple of good saves and there was one over the bar but apart from that it never looked like they were going to do anything else, then you have the killer punch and you end up losing the game you shouldn’t lose.

“In the first half we nullified them. You come here and there’s great support, we knew it would be tough. The first half we needed to quieten the fans, and we did that, and we had opportunities where if we’d been a bit more precise on the transition we’d have opened them up.

“There was a bit of unrest in the crowd at half-time and half our job was done. Of course they’ll have chances but you think you’ve weathered the worst of it, then make a mistake and lose the game.

“It’s an individual mistake but we make mistakes as one. We’re one. Baba is devastated in there but we’re a team. You can do this and that on the training ground but you can’t coach against individual mistakes. He’s devastated, it hurts him, he feels like he’s let us down but he hasn’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark

Editor's Picks

Most Commented