Jacob Mendy among the scorers as Wrexham maintain perfect home record By Press Association February 11 2023, 6.11pm Wrexham's Jacob Mendy scored against former club Wealdstone (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jacob Mendy scored against his former club as Wrexham went back to the top of the National League and maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 3-1 win over Wealdstone.

With Will Ferrell among those watching on, Paul Mullin headed Wrexham in front five minutes before half-time.

Wealdstone drew level five minutes into the second half as Tarryn Allarakhia beat the offside trap and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

But Parity lasted only three minutes as one-time Atletico Madrid youth team player Mendy applied the finish.

And there was a final flourish as Sam Dalby added to the score in the 90th minute, moments after coming on as a replacement for Mullin.