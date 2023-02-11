Liam Rosenior impressed with Hull’s ‘resilient’ defending in Stoke stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Rosenior impressed with Hull’s ‘resilient’ defending in Stoke stalemate

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.11pm
Liam Roseniorpraised Hull’s defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Roseniorpraised Hull’s defending (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Liam Rosenior praised his resilient defence as resurgent Hull took a point in a goalless draw at Stoke.

The Tigers recorded a third successive Sky Bet Championship clean sheet for the first time since January 2022 as their strong form continues.

Since Rosenior’s arrival in November, Hull have lost only two of their 13 league games.

Aaron Connolly twice came close to putting the visitors in front, but he flashed a strike wide and scooped an effort over.

A hard-fought point in the Potteries elevates the East Yorkshire outfit to 11th place, five points beneath the play-off places.

“It was a hard-earned and battling point away from home,” Rosenior said. “I think they paid us a big compliment by trying to stop us from playing our football.

“I have to give credit to every single player because we looked so organised, so disciplined and so resilient.

“That’s a side of the game you need in the Championship.

“When we have the ball, every player’s an attacker. When we don’t, every player’s a defender.

“There’s no change in your role wherever you are; Oscar (Estupinan) epitomises that when he defends from the front, and they’ve all bought into that mentality.

“Hopefully that mentality will stay because we’re proving to be a very difficult team to beat.

“We’ve lost one game in 10 and kept three clean sheets in a row, and that gives us the basis to do well in this league.”

Rosenior also expressed sympathy for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

“We’ve got a lot of players who have played out in Turkey; it’s affected us massively,” he said.

“It’s so sad what has happened; it’s beyond a disaster and it’s really affected the group.

“We wanted to put on a performance today that did an amazing country proud and I think we did that in terms of our spirit and character.”

Meanwhile, Stoke’s dismal form continues with one victory from seven league matches as they slump closer to the drop zone.

However, a successive home league clean sheet for the first time this season offered some encouragement for Alex Neil.

He said: “It gives us a platform and an opportunity to pick points up. I think we’ll build confidence from that.

“At least if you’re secure, you know you can work on being more aggressive and more attacking and creating more chances.

“When you’re leaking goals and not scoring you’ve got two areas to fix, so the fact that we’ve done that is pleasing, but you’re always going to be greedy, so that’s the next step.

“I thought we started really well; I thought the game was bright to start with.

“We had a lot of opportunities in that first 25-minute period, so we’ve got to punish them at least once.

“I thought we were really aggressive in our approach, and I was really pleased with the first half.

“Second half, it was really even without either team creating an unbelievable chance.

“They’ve been a good side recently, they’re one of the form teams in the league and I feel we’ve more than matched them and maybe even shaded it.

“The finer details are what has not got us the result today, but I thought the effort was excellent.

“But I thought we didn’t use the ball as well as we could, though.”

