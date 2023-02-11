Karl Robinson feels Oxford should have earned all three points at MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karl Robinson feels Oxford should have earned all three points at MK Dons

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.12pm
Karl Robinson felt his side should have claimed more than a point (Nick Potts/PA)
Oxford manager Karl Robinson felt his side have come away from MK Dons with more than a draw after being booed off at half-time by their own fans.

The U’s came into this match off the back of a four-game losing run and that slump looked like it would continue after Sullay Kaikai put the struggling Dons ahead.

However, Oxford were much improved in the second half and had a succession of chances to claim a morale-boosting win after Lewis Bate’s stunner had drawn them level at Stadium MK.

Robinson said: “I thought our chances were far more frequent. Even though we weren’t great in the first half, I don’t remember really being under a lot of pressure.

“They got into some good areas, but weirdly when we were at our best, Easty [Simon Eastwood] made his best save. In the first half I don’t really recall him making one.

“I thought in the second half we showed a little bit more about what we expect of this team.

“When you’re in that little bit of adversity and things aren’t going for you, I think for a team and group of people to come out in the way they did in the second half and perform in the way they did was sensational.”

MK Dons started the better side and were ahead after 25 minutes when Kaikai shot into the bottom corner after being allowed to cut in from the left.

Kaikai then shot wide of an open goal before half-time and Mo Eisa wasted another clear chance to double the hosts’ lead when he shot at Eastwood.

Oxford grew as a force in the game and were level when Leeds loanee Bate found the top corner with a superb strike from outside the area.

The U’s pressed for a winner, but MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming saved a volley from Yanic Wildschut, who later shot wide after a surging run.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said: “We’re frustrated. We felt we had, particularly in the first half, created a lot of chances which we wanted to capitalise on, and we didn’t.

“We had good periods of pressure in that first half as well, our players executed the game plan.

“I just thought in those moments where we got a bit tired, we didn’t regroup how we should have done to get our second wind and then be able to go again.

“It kept Oxford in the game and it gave them maybe a bit of belief that they could get back into it in the second half.

“Towards the end they put us under a lot of pressure, but one thing I will say is the boys stood strong under that pressure.”

