Karl Robinson feels Oxford should have earned all three points at MK Dons

Oxford manager Karl Robinson felt his side have come away from MK Dons with more than a draw after being booed off at half-time by their own fans.

The U’s came into this match off the back of a four-game losing run and that slump looked like it would continue after Sullay Kaikai put the struggling Dons ahead.

However, Oxford were much improved in the second half and had a succession of chances to claim a morale-boosting win after Lewis Bate’s stunner had drawn them level at Stadium MK.

Robinson said: “I thought our chances were far more frequent. Even though we weren’t great in the first half, I don’t remember really being under a lot of pressure.

“They got into some good areas, but weirdly when we were at our best, Easty [Simon Eastwood] made his best save. In the first half I don’t really recall him making one.

“I thought in the second half we showed a little bit more about what we expect of this team.

“When you’re in that little bit of adversity and things aren’t going for you, I think for a team and group of people to come out in the way they did in the second half and perform in the way they did was sensational.”

MK Dons started the better side and were ahead after 25 minutes when Kaikai shot into the bottom corner after being allowed to cut in from the left.

Kaikai then shot wide of an open goal before half-time and Mo Eisa wasted another clear chance to double the hosts’ lead when he shot at Eastwood.

Oxford grew as a force in the game and were level when Leeds loanee Bate found the top corner with a superb strike from outside the area.

The U’s pressed for a winner, but MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming saved a volley from Yanic Wildschut, who later shot wide after a surging run.

MK Dons boss Mark Jackson said: “We’re frustrated. We felt we had, particularly in the first half, created a lot of chances which we wanted to capitalise on, and we didn’t.

“We had good periods of pressure in that first half as well, our players executed the game plan.

“I just thought in those moments where we got a bit tired, we didn’t regroup how we should have done to get our second wind and then be able to go again.

“It kept Oxford in the game and it gave them maybe a bit of belief that they could get back into it in the second half.

“Towards the end they put us under a lot of pressure, but one thing I will say is the boys stood strong under that pressure.”