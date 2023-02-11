Michael Duff happy to put on a show for Barnsley’s fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff happy to put on a show for Barnsley’s fans

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.17pm
Barnsley manager Michael Duff thanked the fans (Nigel French/PA)
Barnsley manager Michael Duff thanked the fans (Nigel French/PA)

Michael Duff praised Barnsley’s fans as his side defeated Cambridge 2-0 at Oakwell, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Max Watters opened the scoring before being shown a red card before half-time.

A second-half volley from Jordan Williams doubled Barnsley’s lead as they saw the game out, limiting Cambridge’s opportunities to get back in the game.

And Duff felt the atmosphere created at Oakwell helped them get over the line.

“We know we’ve got quality; the two goals were moments of quality,” he said.

“It feels like a really good win because we were against the odds with 10 men.

“To dig in and play over an hour with 10 men, I thought we were fairly comfortable. It was a difficult but pleasing win.

“It was pleasing the way they adapted (formation), it’s the first clean sheet we’ve kept for a while, and it was with 10 men.

“That’s the best the fans have been since I’ve been here by a country mile.

“They can see the players are putting effort in, the second goal came in a 15-minute period where the fans were giving everything.

“We have to thank them (the supporters), it was a brilliant effort from the supporters and a brilliant effort from the players today.”

On the performance of goalkeeper Harry Isted on his debut, Duff said: “He’s been at a Championship club for a long time and for a reason.

“The one moment we needed him, he stepped up.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner felt his side were lacking in some areas.

“We lacked a bit of penetration and composure at times,” he said.

“After the sending off we finished the half really well, we probably needed another five minutes because we had good momentum. The game changes in the second half when they make two changes.

“It became tough for us after the second goal. We did have some moments where we may have been able to turn it in our favour but it wasn’t to be for us this afternoon.”

On the first goal, Bonner said: “It’s definitely a move we can defend better. It’s a short diagonal ball, we probably didn’t have the right shape in our pressing at the start of the game. We knew it was coming but we didn’t contain it well enough, so that’s on me really.

“Their record is exceptional when they go in front, so the first goal was always important.

“When you play against a team that are defensively so strong, it’s tough to be too creative against them.”

