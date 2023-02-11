Derek McInnes lauds Kyle Vassell after beating injury to send Kilmarnock through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes lauds Kyle Vassell after beating injury to send Kilmarnock through

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.27pm
Derek McInnes’ side progressed against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Derek McInnes’ side progressed against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)

Derek McInnes revealed that Kilmarnock’s Scottish Cup hero Kyle Vassell came close to missing the game with Dundee United.

The 30-year-old striker only declared himself fit on Friday but scored what proved to be the winner to take the Ayrshire side through to the quarter-finals.

United’s misery was made complete when debutant Loick Ayina, the on-loan Huddersfield defender, was sent off late on.

However, it was an afternoon to remember for Killie and McInnes.

The manager said: “I’ve been delighted with Kyle. I wanted him to be more instinctive.

“He nearly never made it today. His hamstring has been tight all week. What a boost he gave me and the team when he announced he was fit on Friday.

“He’s different to what we’ve got – he’s strong, confident and can score different types of goals. But he can get us up the pitch too.”

The win was Killie’s first on the road since the end of August and McInnes added: “We have won games in the League Cup away from home this season but our form on the road has been well documented.

“It’s like Basil Fawlty – don’t mention the war. We can’t make too many references to the away form but we’re heading one way if we don’t deal with it.

“We don’t need to be brilliant away from home but we should be picking up points.”

Liam Fox insists his United players need to be braver after being dumped out of the cup.

The defeat was the Tangerines’ fourth in a row and, with vital Premiership games looming large on the horizon for the relegation-threatened club, the head coach wants his team to stand up and be counted.

The 39-year-old said: “Whenever you go out the cup it’s obviously disappointing. I thought the first half was very nervy and scrappy. I needed to see more personality and bravery.

“When Killie scored we wobbled a bit which is not something we have seen for a while so that’s disappointing.

“There was a real nervousness about the group and it affected us. We need to be braver than that, we have some huge games, really important games, coming up.

“So we need to be braver and show our personality more. We didn’t work the keeper enough or create enough chances.

“The goal was disappointing, a free header in the box – it’s not good enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Derek McInnes’ side progressed against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
Mark Ogren will soon address Dundee United fans and shareholders. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as stage is set for Mark Ogren arrival
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning
Brechin City travel to games in style in a luxury coach used by Celtic and Rangers. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Inside Brechin City's luxury coach as The Courier goes on the road with…
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark

Editor's Picks

Most Commented