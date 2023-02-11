Dave Challinor disappointed with Stockport’s second-half display at Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Challinor disappointed with Stockport’s second-half display at Harrogate

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.31pm
Dave Challinor felt Stockport’s standards slipped in the second half (Will Matthews/PA)
Dave Challinor felt Stockport’s standards slipped in the second half (Will Matthews/PA)

Demanding Stockport boss Dave Challinor insisted his players cannot afford to let their second-half standards slip despite winning 3-1 at Harrogate.

Promotion hopefuls County led 2-0 at the break following a dominant opening 45 minutes thanks to goals from Myles Hippolyte and Isaac Olaofe.

But the visitors then let struggling Harrogate back into the game, with on-loan Southampton winger Kazeem Olaigbe reducing the deficit just past the hour on his EFL debut.

Will Collar went on to make the points safe for the Hatters 10 minutes later, but Challinor was unhappy with the manner in which his team’s performance levels dipped after the interval.

He said: “It was a brilliant first-half performance. We played out really well and caused them problems, deservedly getting two goals and we perhaps should have had more.

“But you strive, as a football team, to do that over 90 minutes and I was really disappointed by our second-half performance, especially the first 20 minutes, because we are big on controlling what we can control and spoke at half-time about trying to get the next goal in a secure fashion.

“We stopped doing all the good things we had in the first half.

“We stopped getting on the ball and we stopped trying. Whereas we won every battle in the first half, we also lost every battle at the start of the second and we have to learn from that, because I hope being 2-0 up at half-time can become a regular occurrence. But, the next time, it needs to be a lot more comfortable than it was after that.

“It’s great, though, to be able to learn after a win and, when we did respond and got a third goal, we did look comfortable in the end within our shape.”

Harrogate remain just three points above the relegation zone, with manager Simon Weaver frustrated his team could not build on last weekend’s surprise 1-0 win at Carlisle.

“We weren’t good enough in the first half,” he said. “Losing 2-0 at half-time gave us an uphill task after we hadn’t started the game as fast as we wanted to do.

“After last week’s clean sheet, it was also disappointing to concede three goals. Kazeem showed a good little bit of skill on a good debut for him on a personal level to get us back in the game at 2-1, but they had two more opportunities to win the match after that and took the second, because they have got that belief.

“You could see that goal knocked the stuffing out of us, though, because it came when we thought we were pushing to get a second ourselves.”

