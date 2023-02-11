Paul Heckingbottom hails aggressive Sheffield United display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Heckingbottom hails aggressive Sheffield United display

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.46pm
Paul Heckingbottom’s side won again (David Davies/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom's side won again (David Davies/PA)

Paul Heckingbottom hailed Sheffield United’s aggression in a dominant 3-0 win over Swansea.

Goals from Sander Berge and Jack Robinson gave the Blades a first-half lead before substitute Oli McBurnie rounded off the victory with a goal in the final minute.

Manager Heckingbottom said: “I thought we were good, we fully committed to it. I know Swansea can dominate games and they were brave early on.

“We stepped onto them, especially in the second half, and were aggressive with it, which made the game predictable.

“We try and be prepared for every team, through possession and counter-attack, and today we had to get the message across really quick.”

On his decision to not include McBurnie from the start, he said: “I saw how upset he was. He wanted to play even more because Swansea is his former club but I wanted to know if he was fit, so I didn’t take the risk.

“It’s a relentless schedule. The three-day matches are not a problem but when it’s consecutively week after week it’s a problem.

“Middlesbrough is next and we have got to keep standards and levels high in preparation for the game. We have high expectations.

“I know they are all big games coming up and our opponents’ approach will be different. They will go for the big game. We can’t be complacent with other teams.

“We try to use the experience to our advantage. It’s just the focus. We need to make sure we can work on things.”

McBurnie was eventually introduced after an injury to fellow striker Billy Sharp and Heckingbottom said: “That’s the story of the season. I can’t wait to have everyone back!

“We have to look at Sharp’s outcome after his injury to see what’s really happened.”

Victory keeps United seven points behind Championship leaders Burnley, with Boro 10 points behind them in third.

Swansea boss Russell Martin said: “It was a tough game for us.

“The problem is that we have an extremely young squad. We need to keep building and have courage. We need experience.

“We were the better team in the first 20 minutes, but the dynamic of the game changed and we lacked a bit of courage.

“There were loads of bodies in the box for the set-piece (for the second goal). That’s what happens when you make a mistake.

“We knew Sheffield was one of the most powerful teams in the league and they manage (the game) better than anyone, but we accepted contact into them.

“It was a tough game for us, because they have experience.

“We have an important month and we need to showcase what we can do. We need to embrace the challenge and keep improving, but there was stuff out here today that I liked.”

