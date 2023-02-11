Jody Morris blames unforced errors for Swindon’s home defeat by Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jody Morris blames unforced errors for Swindon’s home defeat by Doncaster

By Press Association
February 11 2023, 6.57pm
Jody Morris thought Swindon were their own worst enemies against Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jody Morris thought his Swindon side were their own worst enemies as they lost 2-0 at home against Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jody Morris thought his Swindon side were their own worst enemies as they lost 2-0 at home against Doncaster.

Luke Molyneux scored twice in three minutes to fire the visitors to victory at the County Ground.

Manager Morris said: “I felt like we were trying to do the right things, but when we looked like we might start to get in a rhythm, I felt there were unforced errors happening far too often.

“That meant we couldn’t get up the pitch, because when we get further up the pitch there was a miscontrol, or a poor pass and we couldn’t get up the pitch.

“We mixed our game up better in the second half and we looked a better team, but when you are on top you have to capitalise.

“Then they don’t have to work very hard to go up our end and get a shot off, when we are having to work so much harder to get up their end.”

Doncaster created the game’s first chance when Molyneux latched onto a loose ball after 17 minutes and stood a cross up for Kyle Hurst.

Hurst headed back across goal and Sol Brynn had to push the ball away to safety.

Jonny Williams was in space 35 yards from goal and decided to try his luck and his effort was headed for the top corner before Jonathan Mitchell tipped it around a post.

Swindon came close to taking a spectacular lead in first-half stoppage time as Jake Cain whipped a free-kick from the corner of the box that smacked against the crossbar.

Molyneux was Doncaster’s main threat and got his goal after 71 minutes when he was allowed space on the right side of the box and beat Brynn at his near post.

Two minutes later Molyneux received a pull-back from James Maxwell on the left side of the area and stroked it low into the corner with a first-time effort.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “I felt we controlled a lot of the game although didn’t have a lot of the ball. But I think the ball that Swindon had I think we controlled where we wanted them to put the ball and yeah, that’s down to a collective effort.

“Luke Molyneux fully deserved the two goals. I thought it was excellent movement from George Miller in the back of the defender.

“And he took his time and then he played a pass which just told Luke to hit it. We speak about that a lot too, weighted passes for people to arrive and finish things first time. That’s exactly what happened.

“Really, we just need to be consistent with our performances. We speak about belief and togetherness, first and foremost, and trying to win the fundamental things first, to allow us then to play our game of football and we’re just looking for that and consistency and hopefully we can gain a lot of confidence from last two games.”

