Assistant referee Douglas Ross targeted by Celtic fans

Celtic fans unfurled an insulting banner aimed at Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during the Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren at Parkhead.

Ross, MP for Moray and MSP for the Highlands and Islands, was running the line at the fifth-round tie at Parkhead when the home side took the lead in the 16th minute through Daizen Maeda, with the restart momentarily delayed for a VAR check.

From the section of the stadium which hosts the Green Brigade, the Celtic Ultras group, two banners emerged the first of which said ‘VAR decision’ and underneath another banner read ‘Douglas Ross is a c***’.